Final Sawmill Run This Week

(Photo by Todd Cary)

Sawmill Demonstration

Last chance to see the sawmill in action on August 28!

For the final time this year, the sawmill will roar to life! On Thursday, August 28, experience the sounds, sights and smells of the Lazinka Sawmill as a team of Museum staff in period dress share stories about the mill and its history. In its heyday, the mill turned out thousands of board feet a month until the 1920s.

Don’t miss this special event, your final chance in 2025!

Sawmill Demonstration

Thursday, August 28 | 12-3pm

FREE with Museum admission

Art in the West Closing Party

Celebrate creativity on September 20

How do we close an annual juried art exhibition that features 100-plus fantastic works of art? With a free party, of course! Join us on Saturday, September 20 for food, fun and music at the Art in the West Closing Party.

What can you expect at this creative gathering? Here’s a sneak peek!

Seven participating artists demonstrating their techniques and crafts.

Live music from acoustic artist Chris Jones and the old-time string band Danger Gently.

A 20-Dollar Art Show art-making station, hosted by the Museum.

Delicious food for sale from local favorite Joolz.

Cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks at a hosted bar.

Explore Art in the West and bid on your favorite artworks while you mingle with participating artists, watch live demonstrations and enjoy delicious food.

2025 Art in the West Closing Party

Saturday, September 20 | 6-8pm

FREE, RSVP required.

Exhibition and auction close at 7:00 pm. Auction winners who are present can take home their pieces starting at 8:00 pm.

Waterston Desert Writing Prize

Save your seat for a night of High Desert literature

Congratulations to Heather Quinn of Minnesota (pictured), the 2025 Waterston Desert Writing Prize winner! Join us as we celebrate their work at the Waterston Desert Writing Prize ceremony on Thursday, September 25.

Quinn will be joined by award-winning author Dan Flores, Ph.D., and guest judge Beth Piatote, a Nez Perce scholar and playwright. The author of 11 books, Flores will delve into how coyotes have preserved wildness in modern America in his presentation.

Enjoy a reception with refreshments and stay for a book signing. Save your seat today!

Waterston Desert Writing Prize Award Ceremony

Thursday, September 25 | 6-8:30pm

$10, 20% discount for members

Reception with light refreshments. Book signing follows presentation.

Closing Early

The Museum will close at 2pm for annual fundraising gala.

The Museum will close at 2pm this Saturday, August 23, as we prepare for our annual gala, the High Desert Rendezvous.

We’ll open again at 9am on Sunday, August 24. See you then!

highdesertmuseum.org