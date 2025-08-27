Artist Talk at Scalehouse This Week

(Graphic courtesy of Scalehouse)

Join us for an Artist Talk with Patricia Clark Studio Artist Hannah Jensen!

Hannah Jensen will discuss her contemporary Western paintings as love letters to the landscape, cataloging meaningful experiences that linger in her memory. Her process explores themes of pilgrimage, nostalgia, grief, belonging, and the role of the outdoors in fostering connection to Something Greater.

Artist Talk: Hannah Jensen

Thursday, August 28 // 6pm PDT

Scalehouse’s Patricia Clark Studio

scalehouse.org