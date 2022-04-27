Final Week to Purchase Hanging Flower Baskets Just in Time for Mother’s Day

(HDCM Educational Outreach, Hanging Flower Baskets | Photo courtesy of HDCM)

This is the final week to purchase hanging flower baskets to support High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) Educational Outreach efforts. Grown in the valley, orders will be taken through this week, with the delivery of these beautiful baskets to the HDCM office in Downtown Bend next Thursday, May 5 — just in time for Mother’s Day! These 12-inch diameter baskets will at a minimum double in size, and you can choose from a large variety of high-quality mixed flower baskets. The baskets consist of Petunia, Million Bell, Verbania and Calibraco, and comparable baskets retail for $70!

Baskets can be purchased on the High Desert Chamber Music website under the “Support Us” tab. Single baskets are priced at $39 each.

Please visit: highdesertchambermusic.com/support/hanging-flower-baskets.

High Desert Chamber Music’s goal is to expose young children to the highest levels of music performance and cultivate an interest that can lead to a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of the performing arts. All our programs are provided at no cost to students, teachers or schools in Central Oregon. Our Educational Outreach efforts have three areas of focus: 1) Visits to Local Schools; 2) Master Class; 3) Spotlight Chamber Players. More information about their programs can be found online.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its fourteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

