In The Know with Deschutes Public Library

A Novel Idea: Don’t Miss Diane Wilson and Christine Day May 6 and 7

The 19th annual celebration of A Novel Idea wraps up in early May, but there’s still plenty of thought-provoking programming to come, including two in-person events with authors Diane Wilson and Christine Day. Visit the A Novel Idea website for more information about the authors, the books, and the programs, and mark your calendar for these upcoming events:

Diane Wilson & Christine Day in Conversation — May 6 — Bend H.S. (free tickets req.); May 7 — Madras Performing Arts Center (free tickets req.)

Story Times are Back!

How excited are we for the return of in-person story times? THIS EXCITED! Check our web calendar for locations, dates, and times. And please be patient with everyone as we get back into the swing of things. If you arrive after the room is at capacity, be sure to visit the children’s section for fun books and creative play. We love seeing your smiling faces!

Celebrate el Día de los Niños with Us!

Newbery and Pura Belpré Award-winning author Donna Barba Higuera joins us in-person on April 30 for several fun-filled events, including a read-along, a writing workshop just for teens, and a fun-filled El día de los niños celebration for the whole family. It’s all part of el día de los niños/el día de los libros (Day of the Child/Day of the Book), which celebrates children of all cultures and connects them to the world of learning through books, stories, and the library. All events are free and open to the public.

Growing Great Things in May 🌱🌿

After some much-needed snow, we’re ready for the spring thaw so we can get our hands into the dirt and help things grow. Be sure to check out our Kids & Families section below and mark your calendars for programs and activities that provide fun, hands-on explorations of plants and things that grow. And for grown-ups, be sure to check out our Pinterest page for high desert gardening tips and tricks, and well as these books and resources available from the library.

Learn Something New When It Works for You: Find Us on YouTube

We made a quick shift to online programming for all ages in 2020 when COVID kept us from gathering. While we’re back to in-person events and programs, we still have a growing YouTube channel that features great content for all ages. Learn the basics of pickleball, make a craft, follow along with fun cooking demonstrations, learn something new from experts in their fields, and more. Find us at youtube.com/deschuteslibrary.

Resource Spotlight: Library of Things & Games Library

Have you checked out a board game or a sewing machine from your library? We love books, but we have so much more for you to explore! Our Games Collection now includes dozens of board games that you can check out to enjoy with family and friends. With the Library of Things you can learn to knit, try out an air fryer before buying one, give a Cricut a whirl, learn to play the guitar, and more. We’re adding games and things all the time, so check back often for something new.

