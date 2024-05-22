Final Week to Purchase Hanging Flower Baskets

(Photos courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

These are the final days to purchase hanging flower baskets to support High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) Educational Outreach efforts. Grown in the valley, the delivery of these beautiful baskets to Bend will be on Thursday, May 23.

Baskets can be purchased on the High Desert Chamber Music website under the “Support Us” tab. Single baskets are priced at $39 each.

High Desert Chamber Music’s goal is to allow young children to experience the highest levels of music performance and cultivate an interest that can lead to a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of the performing arts. All our programs are provided at no cost to students, teachers, or schools in Central Oregon. Our Educational Outreach efforts have three areas of focus: 1) Visits to Local Schools; 2) Master Class; 3) Spotlight Chamber Players.

This season, HDCM Spotlight Chamber Players were featured at the Annual Gala, prior to each concert in the HDCM Concert Series, and will have their final concerts coming up in June at Touchmark at Mt. Bachelor Village and a Pop-Up Concert on Father’s Day at Looney Bean Coffee. In December, HDCM presented in partnership with the Cascade School of Music, a Piano and Violin Master Class. The students selected to perform ranged in age from 12-33 and along with a local student from here in Bend, came from across the state to receive instruction from Yamaha Artist David Kaplan and Indiana University professor Mark Kaplan. In May, the Crown City String Quartet performed for students from High Desert Middle School and Caldera High School. They were joined by composer Chris Thomas for a discussion about his newly commissioned work The Potion of Eleusis, which was premiered in the HDCM Concert Series.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its sixteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

HDCM 2023-2024 title sponsors include German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Three Graces & Co., Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio. Additional support provided by Creative Images of Life and TDS.

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@highdesertchambermusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend) • highdesertchambermusic.com/hanging-baskets