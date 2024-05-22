Toriizaka Art Presents Artist Chas Martin

((Left) Afterthought Forethought, mixed media sculpture (2014) 18x16x7in by Chas Martin (Right) Truth be Told, mixed media oversized mask sculpture (2023), 39x39x9.5in by Chas Martin)

Toriizaka Art is delighted to announce the upcoming exhibition of celebrated artist Chas Martin. Martin, who lives in Portland, is a visual artist who communicates his philosophy and musings in his work. His sculptures, masks and paintings are inspired by dreams and imagination — often speaking through symbols using a petroglyph-like style to explore universal characters and situations. The resulting images are thought-provoking and stretch our imaginations. The Exhibition, titled Abstract Illusions: Faces in Art will showcase Chas Martin’s innovative sculptures and masks.

Before becoming a full-time artist, Martin studied at the acclaimed Pratt Institute in New York City and worked as a successful artistic and creative director in ad agencies both in Boston and San Francisco. In 1981 he moved to Oregon and worked in communications design and consulting while concurrently experimenting with different two- and three-dimensional art forms. In 2006, he turned to art full-time and now works daily from his Multnomah Village studio where he creates, mentors artists, and offers classes.

Martin is an avid traveler and has found inspiration in his journeys. One fateful day in 2015 near Sedona, Arizona, he experienced what he describes as a transformative moment that forever changed his approach to art. “What if? What else? Why not?” became the three questions that began to guide his artistic journey, elevating each of his sculptures beyond mere physical forms.

With a keen desire to push boundaries, Martin strives to make each piece significantly different from its predecessor. He lives by the mantra “If you’re not creating problems to solve, you’re not being very creative.” This unique approach blends playfulness with seriousness and results in a body of work that blurs the boundaries between reality and imagination.

“This exhibition represents a synthesis of my experiences and emotions,” Martin said. “I am pleased to share these transformative masks and sculptures and I invite viewers to explore the depths of their own subconscious through these pieces.”

“Chas Martin is a thoughtful and creative artist and we are privileged to host his work,” shared Toriizaka Art’s Karen Thomas. “His ability to fuse surrealism with raw emotion is compelling and we believe this exhibition will resonate with art lovers seeking a transformative experience.” Visitors will enjoy the intricate symbolism in each piece, Martin’s masterful use of color, and the artist’s ability to evoke emotional depth, humor, reflection and sometimes, all three.

The Abstract Illusions: Faces in Art exhibition is scheduled to open to the public on May 14 at Toriizaka Art in Sisters. The artist will be present during the Fourth Friday, Sisters Artwalk (May 24, 4-7pm) and will be giving a talk about his work at the gallery on Saturday, May 25 at 4pm.

About Toriizaka Art:

Toriizaka Art is a contemporary art gallery dedicated to showcasing innovative and thought-provoking works from both established and emerging artists. Committed to fostering a deeper appreciation for artistic expression, the gallery continues to be at the forefront of promoting boundary-pushing creations that challenge and inspire.

toriizakaart.com