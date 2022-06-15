First Annual 2022 Gala to Benefit the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch

(Photos | Courtesy of Central Oregon Veterans Ranch)

Presented by Alison Perry & Suzanne DeLaurentiis

Come join us for a celebration.

Guests will be treated to a red carpet with surprise celebrity guests including Hollywood producer Suzanne DeLaurentiis, dinner, gifts and an awards ceremony to benefit the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch.

Saturday, June 25

Red Carpet: 4:30pm

Dinner: 5:30pm

Awards Ceremony and Presentation: 6pm

Juniper Golf Course

1938 SW Elkhorn Ave.

Redmond, OR 97756

Tickets Here

For more information, email delaurentiisfilms@gmail.com or alisonp@covranch.org.

covranch.org