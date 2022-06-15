First Annual 2022 Gala to Benefit the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch

(Photos | Courtesy of Central Oregon Veterans Ranch)
Presented by Alison Perry & Suzanne DeLaurentiis
Come join us for a celebration.
Guests will be treated to a red carpet with surprise celebrity guests including Hollywood producer Suzanne DeLaurentiis, dinner, gifts and an awards ceremony to benefit the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch.
Saturday, June 25
Red Carpet: 4:30pm
Dinner: 5:30pm
Awards Ceremony and Presentation: 6pm
Juniper Golf Course
1938 SW Elkhorn Ave.
Redmond, OR 97756
Tickets Here
For more information, email delaurentiisfilms@gmail.com or alisonp@covranch.org.