Tickets Available Now for the 2022 High Desert Rendezvous

(Graphic | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Rendezvous is Back at the Museum

For the first time since 2019, your favorite annual fundraiser returns in person on Saturday, August 27! Join us for this year’s High Desert Rendezvous, an evening with a live auction, a raffle, entertainment and more.

Raise a glass to the Museum’s 40th anniversary. Find your favorite piece of the High Desert in this year’s Art in the West juried exhibition and silent auction. Celebrate with dinner, a spirited live auction and plenty of surprises.

Tickets and table sponsorships for the big night are available NOW.

An online, silent auction will be packed with luxurious items and one-of-a-kind experiences from wine tastings in California to stays at your favorite Central Oregon resorts. Bidding opens Friday, August 19.

Funds raised at the High Desert Rendezvous help support the Museum’s educational programs, ensuring the Museum continues to be a place where people and the landscape thrive together.

High Desert Rendezvous

Saturday, August 27

5pm Reception with hosted bar and appetizers

7pm Dinner, raffle, live auction and music

Purchase tickets TODAY!

highdesertmuseum.org