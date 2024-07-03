First Friday Art Walk Festivities

(Artwork courtesy of Old Mill District)

First Friday Art Walk

The Old Mill District art studios and shops celebrate not only the dawn of a new month, but a big holiday weekend during First Friday Art Walk this week! Join Tumalo Art Co., The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery, Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery, Amejko Artistry and a host of shops as they showcase works of art from regional artists. It’s a captivating journey through the expressions of local artists, each as expansive as the themes that inspire them.

Furry Friends

BUDD + FINN make their First Friday Art Walk debut with a special Street Dog Hero collaboration. There will be adoptable dogs on site, raffles, custom cookies, store specials, and a portion of sales will directly support Street Dog Hero! Fun fact: BUDD + FINN was named after owner Kevin Pilla’s rescue dogs. “Because to me, they represent comfort, everyday living and joy, not too fussy and full of life,” Pilla said, “That’s what I want in the store.”

Jump for Joy

FP Movement’s grand opening is upon us. This Friday, July 5 the newest addition to Old Mill District, located between Evoke Winery and Avalon Salon & Spa, open their doors for a welcome party and everyone is invited! Carrying a collection of performance-ready styles that extend beyond the gym, the activewear brand is a welcome addition to our retail offerings.

Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird

Hayden Homes Amphitheater hosts Americana revolutionaries Chris Thile, Sara Watkins and Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek who have been up, up, and away this summer on tour with acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, virtuosic violinist and expert whistler Andrew Bird all floating to Bend this Saturday, July 6!

Pop-Up Concert

High Desert Chamber Music is popping up across town this summer in a series of mini concerts. Wednesday, July 17 at 2pm see Chamber Player alumni violinist John Fawcett in Center Plaza of the Old Mill District. He is slated to perform works by Sarasate and more!

