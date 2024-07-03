A&E WeeklyBendTheatre/Film
BEAT Children’s Theatre Presents The Wizard of Oz

(Photos courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

Based on the beloved book by L. Frank Baum, and adapted by Anne Coulter Martens, this non-musical version Dorothy and her journey through Oz will be sure to bring joy and fun to your summer! Filled with all your favorite characters — the Scarecrow, the Tin Woodman, the Cowardly Lion, Toto and good and bad witches and wizards — this production will be fun entertainment for families and friends!

Winkle Cast — July 19-21
Friday: 7pm
Saturday: 2pm and 7pm
Sunday: 2pm
Cascade Theatre Company

Wonkle Cast — July 26-28
Friday: 7pm
Saturday: 2pm and 7pm
Sunday: 2pm
Cascade Theatre Company

beatchildrenstheatre.org

