First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings for November in Bend, Old Mill & Redmond

BEND/OLD MILL First Friday Artwalk

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing thru December.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/library

An exhibition of landscape paintings by members of the art organization Plein Air Painters of Oregon is showing at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Barber Library Rotunda Gallery from November 15 to February 29, with a reception from 3:30-6pm on Thursday, December 14. For complete gallery hours, visit the Barber Library’s webpage at cocc.edu/library.

The show will feature more than 70 works from the field and studio, all influenced by the outdoor painting experience, with artists hailing from Portland, Oregon City, Terrebonne, Prineville, Bend and beyond. Many paintings will be available for purchase. Plein air comes from the phrase “open air” in French.

Established in 2003, Plein Air Painters of Oregon is a nonprofit dedicated to sharing a love of painting outdoors in Oregon; members regularly participate in scheduled group “paint-outs” around the state. pleinairpaintersoforegon.org.

Cowgirl Cash and Arrange

924 NW Brooks St.

541-815-8996 • cowgirlcashbend.com

Cowgirl Cash and Arrange will be featuring the work of local Bend artist Susan Busik for the month of November. Please join us for First Friday Artwalk, November 3 from 5-8. Susan will be on hand to discuss her work.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Take an intimate look into the lesser-known lives of wild wolves through the lens of a decorated National Geographic photographer. Thru February 11, 2024, experience Wolves , a moving and stunning exhibition by acclaimed conservation photographer Ronan Donovan, created by the National Geographic Society and the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson, Wyoming. Donovan’s images and videos feature wolves in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and Ellesmere Island in the Canadian Arctic, and explore the relationship between wild wolves and humans to better understand the animals, our shared history, and what drives the persistent human-wolf conflict.

The Endangered in The High Desert exhibit will run November 11 thru July 7, 2024, bringing heightened attention to the variety of species in the High Desert ecosystem that are facing extinction or recovering from the threat. Examine the importance of ecological connectivity through engaging photographs and playful design. Visitors will also learn about simple conservation measures that they can take to help wildlife. In addition to learning about endangered species in the exhibit, visitors can tour the High Desert Museum’s other exhibits to meet living wildlife that have been listed on the ESA, including a bald eagle, Foskett speckled dace and desert tortoises.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Announcing Contemporary Realist David Kreitzer.

In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, master oil and watercolorist David Kreitzer’s commitment to beauty and meditative work compels him to create exquisite, mood-invoking oil and watercolor Central Oregon splendor landscapes, figure, fantasy, oak and vineyard hills and Nishigoi koi images.

David, whose career was launched with a sold out show at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, has been a professional artist for 57 years.

David grew up as the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his duties, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. Kreitzer has exhibited his work in numerous one-man shows in museums, universities and galleries across the country, and his paintings have served as posters for the Mozart Festival in San Luis Obispo, California, Atlantic Magazine and the Seattle Opera. He was a featured artist for the American Artist Magazine, and his collectors include Michael Douglas, Mary Tyler Moore, the Howard Ahmansons, the Robert Takkens, the Cargill Corporation and the Hind and Hirshhorn Foundations. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Thomas Albright, in his review of David Kreitzer’s first solo exhibit at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, wrote: “Kreitzer demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” He has recently moved to Bend from the California coast, where he resides with his wife, celebrated opera singer Jacalyn Kreitzer. They have two children, Anatol and Fredrica.

Exhibiting daily 1-5pm and all First Fridays.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be hosting Evan Namkung and Pop-Up Barbara Cella for the month of November. Evan Namkung is an artist and muralist from Bend specializing in painting both the natural and human world, with a focus on shining a light on those who are often unseen or devalued. His art is inspired through life experiences, from growing up in the vibrant urban setting of Oakland, California, to the natural wonders of Central Oregon and time spent traveling throughout the world. His most recent public mural, Mountains for All, was completed in the Tin Pan Alley on the downtown parking garage in August 2021. In Evan’s words, “My creative work involves large scale canvas paintings and public murals, influenced by a background in and appreciation for street art. My goal is to express myself through color, dynamic movement, and finding the path to help my audience explore my subjects in new and exciting ways. Much of my work also explores geometry and the relationship between structure and nature. I draw inspiration from the geometry that is found all around us in the natural world, as well as how humans have learned to manipulate that geometry to create structure. I am also deeply inspired by the way in which art changes a specific place, be it a wall or a building, from unremarkable and unseen to emotionally charged and dynamic, and I am constantly searching for ways to create this transformation through my own art.” The show goes thru the month of November and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm; Saturday, 11am-4pm; and Sunday, 12-4pm.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft

541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyerart.com • twins@lubbesmeyerart.com

New website, email and artwork! The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Thru the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

For November, All the Creatures I Love, with featured High Desert Art League artist Jean Requa Lubin in the lobby gallery at the Oxford Hotel.

Jean will be showing new works and featuring her portrait of Gert, the High Desert Museum’s gray fox.

All work is for sale. Stop by during the First Friday Art Walk on Friday, November 3, and meet Jean as she demonstrates her painting and sketching techniques.

Peterson Contemporary Art

550 NW Franklin Ave.

541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

On Friday, November 3, from 5-8pm, Universal Language will open at Peterson Contemporary Art, a three-person show for Isabelle Alessandra, Catherine Edlinger-Kunze and Amy Sullivan. This exhibit will run thru November.

Isabelle Alessandre celebrates color and explores how geometric shapes can so beautifully contrast with loose, graceful lines and spontaneous marks. Her process involves building up multiple layers of acrylic paint on birch wood panels, then sanding and scratching back into the layers to reveal glimpses of what she calls ‘the history’ of the painting.

Catherine Edlinger-Kunze devotes most of her time to drawing and painting the figure, explaining “the human face and body always fascinated me; the body for me is perfection in form”.

Although in many ways they are studies in simplicity, Amy Sullivan’s paintings draw the viewer in with their moody complexity. Textural and dimensional, they capture snapshots of emotion that allow the imagination to soar.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In November, Red Chair Gallery showcases watercolors by Jacqueline Newbold and pastels by Lise Hoffman-McCabe. Also on special display are enameled metal sculptures by Alisa Looney and raku pieces by Blue Spruce Pottery. Open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

The High Desert Art League will be featured at Sage Custom Framing and Gallery thru November. It will showcase paintings and photographs by this group of highly acclaimed artists, living and working in Central Oregon. Come and enjoy this premier display with a wide range of subject matter and media, including acrylics, oils, pastels, watercolors, mixed media and more.

High Desert Art League members include Pamela Beaverson, Helen Brown, Barbara Cella, Jan Dow, Janet Frost, Liz Haberman, Michelle Lindblom, Jean Requa Lubin, Karen Maier, Jaqueline Newbold, Vivian Olsen,Janice Rhodes and Joren Traveller.

Open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm and Saturday, 12-4pm, with a reception on First Friday, November 3 from 4-7pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Gallery presents its annual Affordable Art show: work by SageBrushers Art Society members, all priced under $100, just in time for your holiday shopping. The SageBrushers Gallery is open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 1-4pm. Showing thru December.

Scalehouse Gallery

550 NW Franklin Ave., Ste. 138

541-640-2186 • scalehouse.org

Opening First Friday, November 3 is Christi Zorrilla Soto, The Endless Knot.

Christi’s work is driven by her personal experiences as a multicultural individual. Her Peruvian-Chinese heritage, along with her family’s migration from different parts of the world, has inspired an exploration at the intersection of native arts with contemporary art. Through minimal sculptures, textiles, and installation arts, Zorilla Soto exposes the delicate journey of migration and the celebration of diversity. By combining traditional and modern techniques, Christi aims to foster dialogue between the past and present while honoring her heritage and uncovering her own identity. Through art, she hopes to inspire others to embrace their roots and recognize the beauty in the diversity surrounding us.

scalehouse.org/artist-christi-zorrilla-soto, showing thru December 30.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical Physician Assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Helen Brown is the featured High Desert Art League artist upstairs in the mezzanine gallery at the Pilot Butte Touchmark. Her work will be on display thru November.

Texture is important in Helen’s work as she paints on rice paper using a batik method. Her subject matter is a broad range–from horses and cars to flowers. Helen will describe her technique at the monthly receptions offered at Touchmark during October and November.

Helen is a member of the High Desert Art League, as well as the Tumalo Art Company and the Watercolor Society of Oregon.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Bruce Jackson’s exhibit of new imagery, Intimate Landscapes, focuses on the artistry expressed in smaller sections of the overall landscape. The show opens November 3, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District’s First Friday Gallery Walk.

Well-known for his masterful compositions, Bruce’s ability to capture both the complexity and simplicity of nature shines through in his highly detailed large format prints. His first major success came in the form of fine art posters including, ‘The Summit – Mt. Bachelor’, which sold over 20K impressions. He has created numerous iconic landscape images throughout his 30+ year career. With his finely tuned eye for texture, color and shapes, Bruce’s newest collection focuses on the stunning beauty and intrigue offered by intimate landscapes.

Most of the images in this exhibit will be full color, and printed on canvas with museum-wrapped edges. There will be two black & white photographs matted and framed.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District, open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop is showing abstract expressionist paintings by Suzanne deTurk. “The freedom to ‘not know’ where the painting is going is delicious,” says Suzanne. “Each mark on the canvas is a call to respond, whether it’s with color, line, or shape. My intention is to invite the viewer to experience a change in consciousness or emotion: If this occurs, then I’m ecstatic.” Stop in to enjoy a beverage and drink in the art! Showing thru December.

REDMOND First Friday Artwalk

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Jay Lowndes creates useful wood art. He says, “After 30 plus years as a high school educator, my life-long dream of spending more time in the wood-shop making “Man Glitter” (sawdust) has finally come to fruition! I have a knack for creating durable-wood-goods such as charcuterie and cutting boards, coasters, Lazy Susans, small furniture pieces, quilt hangers, photo-boxes, picture frames, and business card stands.” Lowndes takes custom orders as well.

Jennifer Ramerman is a lifelong amateur photographer and uses her photos as inspiration for her paintings. She enjoys working in a variety of mediums and is currently exploring fused glass painting using powdered glass.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Michael Wise paints landscapes. He says, “Landscapes are magical to me. Painting is a way to share the connection we all have to the world around us. The color of grass, the solidity of the mountain and radiance of a sunset all speak to wonders and mystery that in our day to day lives goes notice. Working on location with oil colors allows me to capture the majestic world we live in.”

Emily Fergason’s medium is watercolor. “As a watercolor artist I try to capture fleeting colors from my favorite Pacific Northwest adventures that fade so quickly in the ever changing sunlight.”

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

Debra Higgs works in fluid art. She feels that it is a great form of art because no two pieces will ever be the same.

Camille Fitterer creates art from the world around her. “I am an intuitive energetic and geological artist. I create sculptures and other works of art using my rockhounding treasures paired with my intuitive energetic connection to source energy and the flow of positive vibrations that are infused within my works of art and radiate out to enhance the body, mind and spirit; as well as your space, home, sanctuary, office or meditative process with the positive energies and vibrations of happiness, wellbeing, peace, love, harmony, joy and more.”