First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings in Bend & the Old Mill District

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing thru August.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu

In partnership with the Association of Northwest Weavers’ Guilds and Weaving Guilds of Oregon, COCC Barber Library is continuing to exhibit an extensive collection of tapestries woven by noted artist Margaret Kilbuck Johansen in its Rotunda Gallery thru August 29. Some works of the approximately 100-piece collection will be available for purchase. For gallery hours, visit cocc.edu/library.

Margaret Kilbuck Johansen (1923-2004) was an Oregon fiber artist and art instructor who taught at Linfield College, the Oregon State College of Education (now Western Oregon University), and at Carnegie Institute of Technology. She was one of the first Americans invited to exhibit work in the Lausanne Biennale in Switzerland. A self-taught weaver, Johansen attributed some of her artistic influence to her Native American heritage and her early years living in Hood River.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Now through September 22, Art in the West, fine art exhibition and online auction. Art in the West is an annual juried fine art exhibition and online silent auction featuring art that celebrates the landscapes, wildlife, people, cultures and history of the High Desert — a region that stretches from the eastern slope of the Cascades and Sierras to the Wyoming Basin and Colorado Plateau.

The entire collection is on exhibit at the High Desert Museum and the 2023 Gallery Guide is available to view online (highdesertmuseum.org/aiw)! Fall in love with your favorite pieces and bid from your computer or mobile device.

Register to become a bidder and preview the exhibition on our website. Proceeds from the Art in the West auction help support the participating artists and the Museum’s exhibitions and programs, bringing science, art and history education to lifelong learners through the region.

Continuing thru October 1, Creations of Spirit (highdesertmuseum.org/creations-of-spirit) and continuing thru November 26, Vistas del Cielo (highdesertmuseum.org/vistas-del-cielo).

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Announcing Contemporary Realist David Kreitzer.

In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, master oil and watercolorist David Kreitzer’s commitment to beauty and meditative work compels him to create exquisite, mood-invoking oil and watercolor Central Oregon splendor landscapes, figure, fantasy, oak and vineyard hills and Nishigoi koi images.

David, whose career was launched with a sold out show at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, has been a professional artist for 57 years.

David grew up as the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his duties, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. Kreitzer has exhibited his work in numerous one-man shows in museums, universities and galleries across the country, and his paintings have served as posters for the Mozart Festival in San Luis Obispo, California, Atlantic Magazine and the Seattle Opera. He was a featured artist for the American Artist Magazine, and his collectors include Michael Douglas, Mary Tyler Moore, the Howard Ahmansons, the Robert Takkens, the Cargill Corporation and the Hind and Hirshhorn Foundations. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Thomas Albright, in his review of David Kreitzer’s first solo exhibit at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, wrote: “Kreitzer demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” He has recently moved to Bend from the California coast, where he resides with his wife, celebrated opera singer Jacalyn Kreitzer. They have two children, Anatol and Fredrica.

Exhibiting daily 1-5pm and all First Fridays.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be hosting Erik Hoogen for the month of August. Erik’s dynamic and vibrant work involves large scale paintings and public murals. His vast art career has led him to expound on his love of street art and Mother Nature. In his mid-20s, Hoogen became a snowboard and skateboard art designer for K2. His work for K2, including the graphics for K2’s Zeppelin snowboard series, enabled him to spread his art all over the world. “Everybody knows I love painting butterflies, but the best thing I love to paint, bar none, are things that make you feel good,” said Erik. “My biggest high in life with my art is to steal your attention and take a load off your mind.” Erik’s show goes thru the month of August and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm and Sunday 12-4pm.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft

541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyerart.com • twins@lubbesmeyerart.com

New website, email and artwork! The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Thru the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

The Oxford Hotel in downtown Bend is highlighting the work of Barbara Hudler Cella during the month of August. For the Love of Summer features acrylic paintings using Barbara’s childhood family vacation photos for inspiration.

Floating in inner tubes, listening to loons, fishing for finned treasure, cavorting with big brothers and sisters — filled Barbara’s childhood summers in northern Minnesota and beyond. While paying close attention to the actual scenes, she lets her emotional experience of being there in the moment help shape how the paintings emerge on canvas. “The experience of immersing myself in the memories of cherished childhood vacations and combining it with my creative process is exhilarating!”

Barbara is an international award-winning artist based in Bend. She is past president of the High Desert Art League and Hood Avenue Art in Sisters. She is on the board of Plein Air Painters of Oregon and an active member of Sagebrushers Art Society. barbaracella.com

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In August, Red Chair Gallery showcases the stunning landscape photography of Mike Putnam and encaustic paintings by Janice Rhodes. Deb Borine displays a wide variety of glass pieces, ranging from glass landscape “paintings” to bowls, plates and paperweights. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am to 6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm. Open late on Friday, August 4 for First Friday.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

August’s featured show at Sage Gallery is the work of two talented artists, Janet Frost and Joren Traveller. Both painters have on display a selection of their landscape and wildlife paintings.

Janet works in oil and her primary subject matter is in and around the Central Oregon area. Since living near the Deschutes River, much of her inspiration is found close to home with memorable encounters in nature. She works both on site and in her studio.

Joren’s artistic interests are a bit broader. Although she is a talented sculptor, the focus of the work for this show is painting. Working mostly in oil but sometimes experimenting with other mediums, she likes to put her own artistic interpretations on the landscapes and wildlife she paints. Joren also works both on site and in the studio.

The show, Landscapes and Wildlife, runs August 2-26 with an artists’ reception First Friday, August 4, 4-7pm. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm and Saturday, 12-4pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Gallery presents a show by SageBrushers Art Society members working in pastel. This unique all pastel show is sponsored by the art society’s Tuesday Pastel Group, and is filled with colorful and engaging work. A program event will be held Saturday, August 12, 2-4pm, with refreshments, ongoing demonstrations, and a play station. The SageBrushers Gallery is open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 1-4pm.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical Physician Assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

(Previously The Alexander)

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Wildlife artist Vivian C. Olsen is now showing her recent paintings of Northwest animals at Touchmark in Bend during both August and September months.

Vivian is inspired by nature and imagination — two ingredients she uses to create dramatic wildlife paintings. Her goal as an artist is to show animals in nature, and how they enrich our lives. “I love living here in the Northwest in this area of natural beauty,” she said. “There’s an abundance of wildlife and I’m able to paint many different species of birds and mammals.”

She photographs her subjects to use as references for her realistic studio paintings which she paints with watercolors, oils or pastels. After spending decades painting subjects she loves, she still gets excited to begin a new painting, whether it’s with watercolors, pastels or acrylics.

With a master’s degree in science-biology and an art degree, Vivian worked, first as a wildlife illustrator in Idaho, then as a high school Art Teacher in New Mexico, but always through those years, she has painted animals as a professional wildlife artist exhibiting paintings in galleries, shows and exhibits.

Vivian is also an author and illustrator of a children’s book, published in March 2021. Her book, The Good, The Bad, and The Goofy, is filled with pages of watercolor illustrations of animals expressing their quirky personalities. She is currently busy writing a second children’s book about a Yorkie named Henri and his side-kick Mac — a white rat.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Tumalo Art Company’s August exhibit, Sun Garden, features new mixed media paintings and paper mache sculpture by Shelli Walters. The opening reception takes place August 4, during the First Friday Gallery Walk from 3-7pm in the Old Mill District.

Visitors to the gallery in August will be treated to an uplifting stroll through whimsical imagined gardens in Shelli’s Sun Garden series. Shelli says this body of work flowed out over the past year in response to the loss of her Mom. Her grief and a complex estate management process had her craving moments of peace and simplicity.

In the studio her garden experience spills out in acrylic paint, collage, graphite and crayon on 24”x12” canvas panels creating mural-like impression of a blissful day in the garden. Paper mache sculptures of deer and birds on bicycles, complement the two-dimensional work. Shelli enjoys repurposing materials to forge these whimsical creations giving what would otherwise end up in the trash or recycle bin a joyful new place in the world.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop is showing oil paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member Julie Blackman (julieblackmanart.com). Julie draws her imagery from the natural world, with an emphasis on chromatic color interactions, shape, rhythm and texture within the landscape. Often, her work lies on both sides of representation and abstraction. Treat yourself to a beverage and drink in the art! Showing thru August.