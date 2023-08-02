August First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings in Redmond

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Henriette Heiny creates intriguing abstract expressions where both shapes and color are unrestrained. Her paintings portray depth, contrast and vivid color, which stimulate the imagination. Bill Lind turns locally sourced and recycled wood into beautiful salad and utility bowls as well as decorative hollow vessels. Julie Miller uses graphite, colored pencil and water based media and a realism style to depict horses, people, environments and even fantastical or abstract subjects.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Diana Krugle creates with oil paints and charcoal on black drawing sheets or canvas. She also paints portraits of people and pets by commission.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St.

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Judd Rook is a photographer in search of the subtle voice within the diverse harmonies of the natural world. When found, the voice invites the viewer to immerse themselves in a world of beauty and wonder. K.C. Snider works in oils and mixed media. She specializes in wildlife and western art.

Desert Prairie Boutique

404 SW Sixth St., Ste. 100

541-527-1887 • desertprairie.com

Camille Fitterer creates sculptures and other works of art using her rockhounding treasures and her intuitive energetic connection to Source Energy to infuse them with positive vibrations.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

James Hensley is a pen and ink sketch artist whose work features abandoned structures, historic buildings and the natural landscapes of Central Oregon. He thrives on the challenge of bringing the beauty of an ever changing environment to black on white paper. Joan Sheets paints silk scarves with permanent dyes to create one-of-a-kind accessories and gifts with themes of flowers, birds, mountains, horses and abstract colors.

High Desert Florals

231 SW Sixth St.

541-923-3977 • highdesertflorals.com

Josie Powell creates unique handmade rustic chic copper and silver jewelry. She often incorporates turquoise and other stone into her designs, a perfect fit for the Central Oregon lifestyle.

High Desert Music Hall

818 SW Forest Ave.

541-527-1387 • highdesertmusichall.com

Kym Myck prints her own unique and colorful digital artwork on metal using dye sublimation. Vance Perry uses the colors, layers and textures of the Central Oregon landscape to inform his abstract landscapes.

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

Scott Larson discovered the enjoyment of art later in life, using GI Bill benefits to earn an associate in fine arts. He enjoys creating art in various media, often using abstract themes. Susan Lees creates beautiful western and wildlife art. James Morris takes his photography to the next level by manipulating it to turn the image into a work of art. The result is a piece of art you will be proud to display.