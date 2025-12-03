First Friday Photo Booth with Nancy Floyd

(Photos courtesy of Scalehouse)

Our Small Business Saturday for a holiday fundraiser was so fun, we are extending it! Help us to raise some end-of-year funds and meet our fundraising goal!

This Friday from 5-7pm, get your photo taken by local photographer Nancy Floyd when you make a donation. Donate to win raffle items, perfect for gifting from some of our favorite local businesses: 3rd Street Beverage, Hydroflask, Kuhl Frames, Somewhere That’s Green and more!

Gallery Exhibition: Studio 6000

Disparate, Desperate & Determined

Disparate, Desperate & Determined showcases a dynamic range of contemporary printmaking by members of Studio 6000. Through techniques such as collograph, monotype, woodcut, photogravure, pochoir, collage, book arts, and etching, the exhibition explores both the individuality and shared spirit of collaboration that define the studio. The works reflect experimentation, persistence, and the creative determination that continues to shape Studio 6000’s evolving practice.

Featured Artists: Paul Alan Bennett, Janet Brockway, Beale Jones, Barbara Kennedy, Shana Laurson, Andrew Lorish, Adrienne Phillips, Carolyn Platt, Jane Quale and Judy Wilson.

scalehouse.org