New Perspective for December

This month starts on a happy note with positive relationship changes on the 2nd. The Full Moon on the 4th brings an invitation to move forward in a new way. Conversations on the 6th and 7th are helpful and supportive. Be patient on the 8th when situations seem to hit an obstacle. Listen for the change on the 10th and it will help you get moving again.

Be optimistic on the 11th and take care of whatever you need. Let go of worries on the 14th and realize you can accomplish your goals. Take responsibility on the 16th and realize it’s up to you to choose happiness. Positive changes on the 18th will help you feel encouraged about your outcome. The New Moon on the 19th is a time to take a leap of faith and make the important decisions.

Trust yourself on the 22nd and let go of old attitudes. Choices that you make on the 24th will feel like there’s no going back. Speak up on the 27th and doors will open for you. Be tolerant on the 29th and let the process play out. A change of plans on the 31st will be exactly what you need. Trust and find a new approach.

Love and Light Always, Eileen Lock

Clairvoyant Astrologer / Spiritual Medium

1471 NW Newport Ave., Bend, Oregon 97703 • 541-389-1159

Listen for the song in your heart, find the melody and dance to the music.

eileenlock.freeservers.com • oneheartministry.freeservers.com