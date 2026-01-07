Flannel Fest Warms Inside & Out with Winter Ales & Flannel Raffles

Embrace the heart of winter with “winter warmers,” ales that stick to your bones. Don your favorite flannel — or all of them all at once for the finale Most-Flannel-Wearing contest. Every winter warmer comes with a raffle ticket to win brewery-branded flannels and more, raffled off every half hour (must be present to win).

The festival, co-sponsored by not-for-profit Cascade Lakes Brewing, takes place at Midtown Yacht Club (1661 NE Fourth St., Bend) on Saturday, January 31, from 12-6pm. Tickets are not required as all beverages will be available a la carte and each beer or cider purchased gets a raffle to win brewery branded flannels (and more) every hour, with donation raffles held every half-hour with 100% of the proceeds going to the Bethlehem Inn providing shelter, help, and hope. There will also be a most-flannel-wearing contest (winner will be decided by who is wearing the most flannels concurrently). Guests are encouraged to bring cash and donations of warm clothes and pantry goods for Bethlehem Inn.

Pelican Brewing(The Brewed Abides, a white Russian-style golden stout) Level Beer(Neon Snowsuit, a winter IPA) Wild Ride Brewing(Cherry-Chocolate Porter) Monkless Ales(Two Weeks Notice, a Belgian golden stout with cocoa nibs and coffee beans) Cascade Lakes Brewing(Slippery Slope) McMenamins Old St. Francis(Kris Kringle Winter Warmer) Crux Fermentation(Fireside Sweater, a spiced winter warmer) Van Henion Brewing(Schwarzbier) Double Mountain Brewing & Cider(Perry, pear cider) Great Notion Brewing(Blood Orange Seltzerwine)

Other participating breweries include Deschutes Brewery, Terranaut Beer, Fort George Brewery, Boneyard Beer, and Stormbreaker Brewing.

Some food trucks will have Flannel Fest specials and there will be non-alcoholic hot beverages. New this year, finally, will be a canine contest so don’t forget Fido’s flannel.

