Moonlight Ski Concert — Piano at Meissner Returns January 10

(Winter moonlight event in 2022 | Photo courtesy of Paula Dreyer)

Pianist and composer Paula Dreyer brings her signature Moonlight Ski Concert – Piano at Meissner back to the Virginia Meissner Sno-Park on Saturday, January 10, with two evening performances from 5-6pm and 7-8pm.

This immersive winter concert invites guests to experience live piano music in a candlelit forest setting. Audience members may listen inside the cozy Meissner lodge or head outdoors with wireless headphones to ski, snowshoe, or walk along illuminated trails. The program features Dreyer’s meditative original compositions, along with intricate covers and improvisations inspired by nature and winter. Headlamps, creative costumes, and glow-in-the-dark attire are encouraged.

Event Details

What: Moonlight Ski Concert – Piano at Meissner

Who: Paula Dreyer

When: Saturday, January 10 | 5-6pm & 7-8pm

Where: Virginia Meissner Sno-Park, Bend

More information and tickets at pauladreyer.com/tickets.