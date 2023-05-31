Fourth Annual Friends of the Luau Event Benefiting Partners In Care & Hospice of Redmond Services is Coming to Central Oregon

The fourth annual Friends of the Luau fundraising event is coming to Central Oregon to support hospice services throughout the region. The event will be held on June 17 from 12-4pm at Bend Cider Co. in Tumalo.

Friends of the Luau, an event open to the Central Oregon community, honors Laurel Richter, who passed over 20 years ago. Hosted by the Richter family and friends, the event’s goal is to support Central Oregonians facing a life-limiting illness while continuing to honor the memory of Laurel.

“The event that began in Boise, Idaho, in 2001 and has since been handed down to Laurel’s children continues to help people with life-threatening illnesses,” said Jeff Richter, Friends of the Luau co-founder. “We are proud to partner with Partners in Care and Hospice of Redmond as we continue our efforts here in central Oregon to carry on the legacy of giving to those in need.”

Each year the Richter family and friends generously donate the proceeds of their Bend event to Partners in Care and Hospice of Redmond. Both Partners In Care and Hospice of Redmond are nonprofit organizations supporting individuals across Central Oregon needing care for a serious or terminal illness.

“Fundraising events, such as Friends of the Luau, help community-based nonprofit hospices provide services to patients that do not have insurance coverage and additional services to support Central Oregon, such as our Transitions programs and Grief Camps for children,” said Jane McGuire, executive director at Hospice of Redmond.

“We appreciate the Richter family and friends for bringing this event from Boise to Bend,” said Lisa Hurley, Partners In Care business development director. Each year, the crowd gets larger, and each year, we have more fun. Central Oregonians really come together to support organizations with roots here, and both Partners In Care and Hospice of Redmond have been serving Central Oregon with end-of-life care for over 40 years. This event makes a difference in the lives of our neighbors across the community!”

The event held at Bend Cider Co. in Tumalo is full of fun, festivities, live entertainment, and a tri-tip dinner. The event is free to attend, but a suggested donation of $35 goes to the overall fundraiser. Join us for an afternoon of community togetherness, carrying on the spirit of Laurel’s first backyard luau in 2001.

“We are thankful for the Richter family and their support of Partners in Care and Hospice of Redmond,” said McGuire. “It has been wonderful getting to know them and participating in this event each year. They are an amazing family, and honoring their loved one, Laurel, in this way is inspirational. We hope the community joins us in the fun and support of such a wonderful event.”

friendsoftheluau.org • partnersbend.org • hospiceofredmond.org