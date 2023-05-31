Dry Canyon Arts Association Reception

Dry Canyon Arts Association is celebrating a new exhibition of artists at the Redmond Senior Center with a Meet the Artists Reception on June 9 from 5-7pm. A little wine, a little food and some local music will be on hand.

On display are the delicate paintings of Terri Dill-Simpson, Richard Thompson’s landscapes in oil, Linda Redeker’s watercolor’s, Beth Hanson’s intriguing use of acrylics portraying her favorites things. Mel Archer will be debuting his new collection of abstract landscapes in the medium of fused glass, Jennifer Ramerman will be showing a few of her landscape photos that are almost paintings. Also being shown are Henriette Heiny’s wonderful abstract acrylic pours, Scott Larson’s interpretation in charcoal and white chalk of a Annie Leibovitz photo of Loise Bourgeois circa 1995, and Maria Carmean’s intriguing landscapes done in oil. Linda Ziegenhagen will present her wonderful landscape photographs printed on several different media, Cecilia Bryant will share her recent works in watercolor and acrylic and Kathleen Veenstra will show 6 landscape paintings in oil that just ooze with emotion. Kathleen will also show some of her recent work in ceramics.

You are cordially invited to join us in celebrating these fine local artists at the Redmond Senior Center, located at 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond, on June 9 from 5-7pm.

drycanyonarts.org