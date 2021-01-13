Franklin Crossing Fine Art Exhibition — Featured Artists in Continuing Exhibit 

(L: All the Rest, oil on canvas by Paula Bullwinkle, R: Covid Chaos II, acrylic on canvas by Marlene Alexander)

Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing, invites the public to a complementary exhibition featuring paintings of 43 artists represented by Billye Turner, Art Consultant. The January 2021 presentation marks the approaching conclusion of Turner’s 40-some years as an art consultant, and continues through February 28, 2021.

The exhibit hours in the Franklin Crossing atrium continue as 7am-7pm. First Friday, however, will not be presented in January due to the continuing social distancing commitment.

The exhibit includes work and also honors many of the recognized artists shown by Turner including: Marlene Alexander, CJ Anderson, Sandy Brooke, Helen Brown, Ann Bullwinkle, Paula Bullwinkle, Susan Busik, Emma Carpenter, Sue Carrington, Barbara Cella, Jessie Chandler, Patricia Clark, Marion Dansky, Joanne Donaca, Janice Druian, Jim Fister, Anne Gibson, Ted Gladu, Barbara Gonzalez, MaryLea Harris, Judy Hoiness, Sondra Holtzman, Bill Hoppe, David Kamperman, Mike Kelly, Randall Fyfe Leigh, Michelle Lindblom, Lloyd McMullen, Natalie Nieman, Pat Oertley, Vivian Olsen, Megan Phallon, Karen Ruane, Vicki Shuck, Barbara Slater, Carol Sternkopf, Kelly Thiel, Sharon Tillinghast, Gary Vincent, David Wachs, MOsley WOtta (MOWO), Marjorie Hamlin Wood and Beth Yoe.

The featured artists, many with lifetimes studying and creating art, work in a variety of mediums: acrylic on cradled panel, acrylic on canvas board, acrylic and oil pastel (with acrylic/mediums, image transfers, sewing patterns, pastel, metal on wood), gouache and watercolor on paper, live edge oil and alder sculpture, other mixed media, oil on canvas, pencil on paper, photo collage on metal, photography and watercolor batik. The diversity of mediums reflects the considerable expertise of the participants.

In addition to curating this and previous exhibitions, Turner assists in the selection of fine art, design of art placement, lighting and appraisal. Contact her at billyeturner@bendnet.com or 503-780-2828. She makes her home in Bend, and cordially invites the public to view the diverse and noteworthy art.