Movies at the Tower — The Big Lebowski

Monday, March 6 at 7:30pm

In Partnership with 92/9 FM Radio

Rated R – 1998 Comedy/Crime – 1h 57min

The Dude abides! Help us celebrate the Tower’s 83rd anniversary (since opening in 1940) with the 25th anniversary of the Big Lebowski!

Jeff Bridges, a slacker mistaken for a millionaire, seeks restitution for his ruined rug by enlisting bowling buddies John Goodman, John Turturro and Steve Buscemi. Help “tie the room together” by drinking White Russi– I mean a glass of local brew, and dressing like The Dude, Walter, Donny, Maude or German nihilists.

MEMBER PRESALE begins January 2 at 10AM and ends January 3 at 10PM. Public on sale is January 4 at 10AM. Tower members can log into their accounts and the presale will automatically apply. Orders limited to 4 tickets during presale. Not a member, but want early access? Skip the wait and JOIN TODAY!

