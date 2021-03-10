Friends Bookshop in Redmond to Close by End of March

(Poster | Courtesy of Friends of Redmond Oregon)

The Friends of Redmond Oregon (FORO), which operates the nonprofit Friends Bookshop in the Redmond Bazaar, is closing its bookshop on March 20. The Friends originally ran the Friends Bookshop in the Redmond Public Library for over 25 years. In February 2020, they moved into the Redmond Bazaar just as the COVID-19 pandemic exploded in the United States.

At the end of February 2021, the Bookshop was notified that Redmond Bazaar would not be renewing their vendor contract.

Therefore, Friends Bookshop will be having a HALF OFF sale from March 9-19 to liquidate inventory. All books, books on tape, CD’s, DVD’s and art prints will be on sale. Everything must go including all fixtures, furniture and shelving! Bookshop hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10am-6pm.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: the Friends Bookshop can no longer accept ANY book donations. Starting immediately, please take your book donations to the following organizations in Redmond: Brightside Animal Center Thrift Store, 838 Fifth Street, Redmond; Possibilities Thrift Store, 3294 Hwy. 97; and St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store, 651 SW Veterans Way.

FORO thanks the community of Redmond for its support through the years.

About the Friends of Redmond Oregon

The nonprofit Friends of Redmond Oregon is a group dedicated to supporting literacy and art in the city of Redmond through grants to Redmond schools and other non-profit organizations in Redmond. FORO used the Friends Bookshop to raise funds towards these grants. Although the closure of the bookshop will significantly impact the amount of funds available, FORO is determined to continue making these donations. The public is always welcome to make cash donation through PayPal at FORO’s website: friendsofredmondoregon.org.

