Celebrating Cinema: Cult Films & IndieWomen

Save the date! The second annual IndieWomen Film Festival will take place from March 17-20. In celebration of Women’s History Month, BendFilm, Scalehouse and World Muse are partnering to bring you a weekend of creativity, conversation and connection through the art form of film. And it’s happening all in our virtual Tin Pan Theater! Stay tuned for the reveal of our film lineup, panel events and special guest appearances. The Independent Women for Independent Film movement inspired this event and has helped BendFilm celebrate and empower women storytellers for the past ten years. Join the movement today to support brave and inspiring filmmakers so women can continue to tell their stories!

Join the IndieWomen Movement here: bendfilmindiewomen.eventive.org/welcome.

Purchase your IndieWomen Festival Pass here: indiewomenff.eventive.org/welcome.

Welcome to BendFilm’s New Head of Festival Programming, Selin Sevinc

Selin is a U.S.-based screenwriter from Turkey, trained as a filmmaker in the U.K. A Berlinale Talents Screenwriters alumna since 2009, she participated in Cannes and Berlin among other international film festivals as a film critic and served as a juror at national film festivals in Turkey and in Bend. She holds BA and MA degrees in Film and TV Production from Brunel University and Bournemouth Media School, U.K., and wrote two documentary series that were broadcast on national television in Turkey. Two of the films she worked on as a script consultant are Francis Annan’s Escape from Pretoria starring Daniel Radcliffe, and Erol Mintaş’s Song of My Mother, winner of Best Film at the 2014 Sarajevo Film Festival. She has written six feature-length screenplays that are at various stages of development in addition to her TV pilot project Blue River, and continues to develop new work.

“Bend is very lucky to have someone of Selin’s passion and talent here in town,” said Todd Looby, BendFilm executive director. “BendFilm has also been lucky to have Selin head the programming of our Festival’s Narrative Features for the past several years. She will build on all the great work Erik Jambor and the whole team have done over the past several years.”

Alley Ski Night: Join Us in the Alley!

Join us every Thursday and Friday for magical nights of vintage ski films, warm fires and lots of movie theater popcorn. Right next to San Simón in Tin Pan Alley, our little theater in the mountains awaits you!

By reservation only

We ask you to reserve a table in order for us to maintain mandatory social distancing. Shows begin at 6:30pm.

Ski Raffle Ends March 15

If you can’t join us for Ski Night, don’t worry! All BendFilm fans can enter to win any pair of state-of-the-art Black Crows skis. Not only can you get a free pair of brand new skis, you get incredible service and expertise in choosing the equipment!

Thank you to our friends at Crow’s Feet Mountain Collective for the generous prize donation!

Reserve a table for Thursday here: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/schedule.

Reserve a table for Friday here: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/schedule.

Purchase raffle tickets here: checkout.square.site/buy.

We Want to Hear from You!

Though BendFilm is eager to re-open Tin Pan Theater for all to enjoy, we remain committed to prioritizing the safety of our moviegoers and staff alike. To ensure that BendFilm is serving you in the best way possible, we ask that you please take five minutes to fill out this survey and help guide us in safely hosting screenings at the Tin Pan and 2021 BendFilm Festival in October. We thank you for your valuable feedback!

Take the survey here: docs.google.com/forms.

Now Showing at the Virtual Tin Pan!

Stray

$12, Free for Members

Through the eyes of three stray dogs wandering the streets of Istanbul, Stray explores what it means to live as a being without status or security. As they search for food and shelter, Zeytin, Nazar and Kartal embark on inconspicuous journeys through Turkish society that allow us an unvarnished portrait of human life — and their own canine culture.

“Dog lovers will drool over the lyrical imagery throughout this thoughtful canine love letter…” ~ Variety

Identifying Features

$12, Free for Members

“Equal parts odyssey, investigation and descent, this eerily shattering dispatch from the heart of a grief-beset country… has the power to expand our notions of what a border story is.” ~ Los Angeles Times

A Glitch in the Matrix

$12, Free for Members

“A compellingly out-there look at the possibility that we’re all avatars in a game we can’t comprehend.” ~ The Daily Beast

Two of Us

$12, Free for Members

*Recently shortlisted in the International Feature Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards.



Let There Be Light: The History of Bend’s Water Pageant

$5, Free for Members

*In support of the Deschutes Historical Museum



Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind

$4.99, Free for Members

“A thoroughly engaging retrospective of a hard-working, hard-living performer who survived to tell the tale.” ~ Los Angeles Times

Episode 1 of Take 4: The New Cult Canon

Our video lecture series is back and is available to watch on our Instagram, Facebook and YouTube channel — make sure you’re following! Led by Jared Rasic, BendFilm team member and film critic for The Source Weekly, this four-week teaching series titled The New Cult Canon, will dive into the world of cult cinema.

Join as Jared gives an introductory course on the phenomenon of cult film.

Week Two, March 12: Morvern Callar (2002)

Week Three, March 19: The Lobster (2015)

Week Four, March 26: A Ghost Story (2017)

*ALL films are available on kanopy.com — free with a library card.*

Book Your Private Cinema Experience at Tin Pan Before Regular Operations Resume

Needing a date night idea, birthday outing or just a change of scenery? The Tin Pan awaits!

Our theater is now available to you for private rentals every Saturday through Wednesday. Host your own screening for one or a socially distant gathering of up to six people!

Rentals start at $100, which includes a public-domain film. Add $130 for a classic Universal film from our running list of available titles or pay $5 per person for a film from Magnolia. BendFilm Members enjoy 10 percent off of venue rental fees (not including the cost of the film).

Important Notice:

BendFilm/Tin Pan will NOT be able to serve concessions (and food or drink) per the strict health guidelines.

BendFilm/Tin Pan will follow the Governor’s or local health officials’ and authorities’ COVID-safety guidelines, which may affect who will be allowed at your event.

Due to COVID concerns, BendFilm/Tin Pan reserves the right to cancel any event 24 hours before for a full refund.

Book your screening here: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/schedule.

Are You Listening? Tin Pan Podcast: Small Town Film Ghosts

The seventh episode of Tin Pan’s new podcast, Small Town Film Ghosts, is now available on our YouTube channel! If you haven’t already, be sure to subscribe!

In Episode 8, Tin Pan Theater’s very own Julie Furnas, Jared Rasic and Todd Leiser discuss the films Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind — now available to rent on the Tin Pan website — and MLK/FBI, recently shortlisted in the Best Documentary Feature category for the 93rd Academy Awards. In this episode, Julie, Jared and Todd recap the Golden Globes and share their opinions, then give a preview of what’s coming up on our virtual Tin Pan site.

Catch up on previous episodes!

Listen to Small Town Film Ghosts here: youtube.com/playlist?list

Calling All Filmmakers

Considering submitting your film to the 2021 BendFilm Festival? The Regular deadline is April 28.

BendFilm champions independent films and the risky, passionate artists who make them. The 18th Annual Festival, October 7-17, includes 115 films and awards $11,500 in cash — including $5,000 for Best in Show. Meet your heroes, connect with future collaborators and explore all that BendFilm has to offer virtually and in beautiful Bend.

According to reviews from real FilmFreeway users, BendFilm Festival ranks in the top 1 percent of more than 10,000 film festivals and creative contests around the world. What are you waiting for?

Submit here: filmfreeway.com/BendFilm.



Ways to Support BendFilm

Become a member, buy a Tin Pan Ticket Pack or get your 2021 Festival Pass now (currently 15 percent off).

Thank you again for showing up and supporting BendFilm, independent film, filmmakers and the art of storytelling. Please continue to stay engaged and consider supporting the art form of film.

Become a member here: bendfilm.org/membership.

