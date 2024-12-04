From Bread to Wreaths

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

For full course descriptions or to register, click on course title, register button, or call 541-383-7270.

Learn the secret of baking great bread in your own home. Baking bread may seem like a very simple process. It’s a combination of only four ingredients: flour, water, yeast, and salt. However, there’s a lot of science in how these four ingredients interact, and how varying them varies the bread’s characteristics. In this bread baking 101 course, you will learn how to understand recipes, how ingredients interact with each other to form bread, bread fermentation, and how to develop starters.

Instructor: Dani Lindburg

Saturday and Sunday, January 18 and 19

10am-1pm

COCC Cascade Culinary Institute; $149

Saturday and Sunday, March 8 and 9

10am-1pm

Register

Learn to hand-tie holiday greenery wreaths with wreath maker Damian Fagan. Wreaths are a great way to decorate a front door and make great homemade holiday gifts! This course will focus on hand-tying two wreaths and how to create a beautiful hanging swag. Natural materials would be incorporated into the wreaths such as conifer greenery, pine cones, dried flowers, berries, dried fruit, and other materials. Participants may bring personal items they wish to incorporate into their take home wreaths.

Instructor: Damian Fagan

Saturday, December 7

9am-12pm or 1-4pm (choose one)

COCC Boyle Education Center; $89

Register

Learn all about the whiskeys from around the world. Identify key whiskey distilling areas around the world and what makes their whiskey special. Join professional whisky distiller, Rick Molitor, from New Basin Distilling Company in Madras, as he takes you on this worldly whiskey nosing and tasting journey.

Instructor: Rick Molitor

Sunday, January 26

4-6pm

Online Zoom; $99

Register

cocc.edu