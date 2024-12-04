New Perspective for December

Conversations on the 1st are cooperative and will inspire change over the next few days. Think before you speak on the 5th and consider waiting to take action. A transformation in relationships feels challenging on the 7th and it will be important to move slowly. Think about the outcome you want on the 10th and realize it’s time to let go of the past.

A detached approach is helpful on the 12th and listening to others will encourage them to consider your position. The Full Moon on the 15th may seem like a good time to speak up but you might be considered a “know it all” if you do. Doubts and worries on the 17th will prove to be an illusion by the 19th when opportunities show you what’s possible.

The Winter Solstice on the 21st will bring decisions that improve your relationships. Keep an open heart on the 23rd and you will realize how good that feels. Slow down on the 26th and consider keeping your thoughts to yourself. Criticism can only cause difficulties on the 27th so notice the good things that are happening instead. The New Moon on the 30th will encourage cooperation and can help you move forward with optimism. Be grateful to close this year on a positive note.

