Fun games to play with friends and family

Now that Christmas is over, a new year has arrived and so has the winter. It’s cold outside and most of us prefer to stay indoors and do cozy activities. At the same time, the world wide pandemic has forced us to stay at home and limit the number of people we see. It can be hard to keep finding new activities to do when we have to spend so much time at home but one activity that is always fun is to play games. Whether you are a child or an adult, a fun game can always put a smile on your face. In these challenging times, you can play games with either your family or closest friends. In this article we give you some good ideas for games to play, whether it’s with friends or family or if it’s indoor or outdoor games.

Board games

If you’re looking for games to play with your family or closest friends, you should consider playing board games. There are so many different board games to play, so it should be possible to find a game everyone will enjoy. If you are into quiz games, we can recommend Bezzerwizzer. If you are more into strategy games, we can recommend Stratego, Partners or Cluedo. If there are any kids in your closest family, there are lots of games to play that are kid friendly as well since a lot of board games come in junior versions.

Outdoor games

If you are tired of spending so much time indoors, luckily for you, there are plenty of games you can play outside as well. If you like playing with a ball, soccer or baseball are always an activity both kids and adults usually enjoy. Otherwise we can recommend outdoor games such as croquet, kick the can or hide and seek.