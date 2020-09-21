Get organized with Meeting Room Manager from Outlook

Would you like an easy way to keep track of bookings and plan meetings? One of the easiest ways is to use technology to your advantage. With Meeting Room Manager from Outlook you get an efficient way to systematize everything in the helpful system. This can be used everywhere from hotels, office spaces, or art galleries to get organized and keep track of unused space and resources.

For whom is the Meeting Room Manager useful?

Do you ever experience trouble with:

Organizing meetings in an easy way?

Finding available rooms, desks, or tools?

Keeping track of unutilized space and resources?

With Meeting Room Manager that should is longer an issue. Instead you gain an efficient and helpful tool that makes it easy to schedule and locate work space and tools when needed.

Especially in this time with the pandemic still going strong, organization is extra important. Meetings must be kept in safe locations so people do not risk running into each other because of faulty bookings. With Meeting Room Manager, you gain a great tool to keep track.

Get organized with Meeting Room Manager

This program can both be added to your own cloud or installed on the premise. It works as an add-on and is built specifically for Office 365, Microsoft Outlook, Teams, and Exchange Server. Therefore, it is easy to set up and quickly get it working for you.

Meeting Room Manager can both be used on one or multiple locations, which makes it a helpful tool for planning how to get the most out of your space. It makes it stress-free to search for and find rooms for meetings, art shows, and interviews.

You can filter the results by capacity or other details so you get the most appropriate space – and the program shows available space in color coordinated floor plans.

Keep track of your resources

The Meeting Room Manager is not only limited to keeping your space organized, as you can also list and book other resources like equipment, projectors, desks, etc. This can both be one-time or reoccurring events.

All involved parties will automatically be informed as the system sends out the order confirmation to both organizers and service providers. This makes it easy to plan ahead and get all information sent to the right people.

It is also possible to integrate catering as an option if needed. The system allows for customized menus with easy access to information about allergens and nutrition.

Make it easy for yourself and visitors with Meeting Room Manager

If you get visitors the program allows you to pre-register them, print badges for each person, and get notifications when the visitors arrive. Visitors can be either checked in at the reception or check themselves in with the self-registration kiosk feature.

It is not only you and your staff that will enjoy the easy way to keep track of everything. Also, visitors will experience an easy time when they arrive. With integrated displays by each meeting room everyone can tell if a room is booked or not.