Sixth Annual Beat Beethoven’s 5th 5k & 1-Mile Race is October 11, & is Virtual

Please support this race and encourage your friends to sign up! This is Beethoven’s 250th birthday.



Beat Beethoven’s 5th 5k & 1-mile race will be virtual on October 11, 2020. You can choose either the 5k or 1-mile to run on your own between Sunday, October 11 and Sunday October 18, 2020.

NEW Developments

5k (3.1 miles) — Send us your time (deadline is October 24) wearing your printable bib to beatbeethoven5k@cosymphony.com .

Registrants will be sent the printable bib and color copies of our three ribbons by October 9. Categories are: Red (“Beethoven Beat Me”) = you ran the 5k in 33 minutes or MORE; Blue (“I Beat Beethoven”) = you ran the 5k in 33 minutes or LESS; or Green = 1 mile.

Proceeds benefit the Central Oregon Symphony, a COCC class that has canceled concerts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Register at: beatbeethoven5k.com . Print out the registration form or sign up with RunSignUp (there is a fee for using RunSignUp). There is no in-person registration.



We’re so grateful for our sponsors:

Maestro Sponsors — Rebound Physical Therapy, Princess Athletic, Pine Mountain Sports, Time2Race, Central Oregon Community College and Central Oregon Symphony Association. Ensemble Sponsors — Hooker Creek Companies and Brooks Resources.

Media Sponsors — Cascade A&E, Source Weekly, Smart Shopper, Bend Nest, Bend Radio Group and Bend Bulletin.



Those who register for the virtual race will be entered into raffle drawings donated by Old Mill District, Pine Mountain Sports and Footzone (Footzone: must sign up by September 15). Pierce Footwear will offer two pairs of shoes at special prices to registered participants and donate 10 percent back to the Symphony.

beatbeethoven5k.com