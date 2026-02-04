Get Ready for a Volcanic Exploration at the High Desert Museum

(Graphic courtesy of High Desert Museum)

An Explosive New Exhibition

Under Pressure invites you to discover the wonder of volcanoes.

Get ready to immerse yourselves in the history, geology and science behind volcanoes in a new original exhibition opening this Saturday, February 7!

Under Pressure: A Volcanic Exploration takes visitors on an educational, insightful and thought-provoking journey into the forces that make volcanoes among the most majestic and often misunderstood natural wonders of the world.

From storytelling to hands-on exploration and cutting-edge volcano research, visitors can get up close with volcanic rocks, interact with a lava flow projection, and discover the significance of volcanoes to the people of the High Desert.

Get to know the rumbling giants that live among us. They never go out of style!

Under Pressure: A Volcanic Exploration

Open Saturday, February 7 through January 3, 2027

Free with Museum admission

