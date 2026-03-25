Get Those Kids Registered for Some Organized Summer Fun!

(Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)
Summer is just around the corner — make sure it doesn’t sneak up on you without some organized FUN planned for the kids! We have four weeks of half-day camps lined up in July & August, exploring art, music, and creativity.
July 13 – 17
Campfire Classics: Strumming & Singing (Grades 5 & 6; Mornings)
Gnome Home Builders Camp (Grades 5 – 9; Afternoons)
July 20 – 24
Build a Band: Advanced Strings (Grades 8 – 12; Mornings)
Painting & Mixed Media: Exploring Canvas (Grades 5 – 9; Afternoons)
July 27 – 31
Digeri-Doo It! (Grades 5 – 8; Mornings)
Felt It! Fiber Arts Fun (Grades 5 – 9; Afternoons)
August 3 – 7
Community Mural Camp (Grades 5 – 9; Mornings)
Camp Tuition: $150*
* We’re grateful to be able to offer Pay-What-You-Can tiered pricing to ensure no one is prevented from participating because of financial barriers. This is made possible by the generous support of our donors and funders.