SFF Presents
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Get Those Kids Registered for Some Organized Summer Fun!

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(Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

Summer is just around the corner — make sure it doesn’t sneak up on you without some organized FUN planned for the kids! We have four weeks of half-day camps lined up in July & August, exploring art, music, and creativity.

July 13 – 17

Campfire Classics: Strumming & Singing (Grades 5 & 6; Mornings)
Gnome Home Builders Camp (Grades 5 – 9; Afternoons)

July 20 – 24

Build a Band: Advanced Strings (Grades 8 – 12; Mornings)
Painting & Mixed Media: Exploring Canvas (Grades 5 – 9; Afternoons)

July 27 – 31

Digeri-Doo It! (Grades 5 – 8; Mornings)
Felt It! Fiber Arts Fun (Grades 5 – 9; Afternoons)

August 3 – 7

Community Mural Camp (Grades 5 – 9; Mornings)

 Camp Tuition: $150*

* We’re grateful to be able to offer Pay-What-You-Can tiered pricing to ensure no one is prevented from participating because of financial barriers. This is made possible by the generous support of our donors and funders.

Learn More
Register Now

sffpresents.org

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