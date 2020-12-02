Give The Gift of Year-Round Wonder

(Annual membership to the High Desert Museum is a gift that keeps on giving | Photo by Dave Stalker)

This holiday season, give the gift of beauty in The Image Hunter, the thrill of Daredevils and the joy of Infinite Moment.



An annual membership to the High Desert Museum is the gift that gives wonder and discovery for 365 days. Year-round admission is the tip of the iceberg, as memberships come with an array of benefits including invitations to exclusive events, discounts at the Museum store and Rimrock Café, guest passes and more. Click here to purchase the perfect present for everyone on your list



If you would like your gift membership mailed and scheduled to arrive by Christmas, it must be purchased no later than Sunday, December 13.

Give and Put the Museum on the Top of the List

Through this year’s Give Guide, donate to the High Desert Museum and get a special perk from your favorite local business. Your $25 gift this week earns you a free drink on tap at the Humm Kombucha Taproom! Click here to learn more about Central Oregon Gives.



Every gift to the Museum makes an impact. Your generosity helps care for the wildlife at the Museum, from playful river otters to majestic raptors. Your donation also supports engaging exhibitions, experiential learning and access programs. The High Desert Museum is everyone’s museum!

Don’t forget: The organizations that raise the most funds and the greatest number of gifts over the course of this campaign are eligible for additional prize money. Help put the High Desert Museum at the top of the list.

Donate Here: whatifwecould.com/campaigns/high-desert-museum-2

Our Annual Member Sale is On!

Despite the closure, retail is still open! Silver Sage Trading is open from 11am-4pm through December 7 for our annual Member holiday sale. Members receive 20 percent off most merchandise, and it’s the perfect opportunity to get started on your holiday shopping. No admission is required to come shop!



Not yet a Member? If you visit the High Desert Museum more than twice a year, or if you bring friends and family when you come, you’ll save money when you purchase a Museum Membership! Join Here: highdesertmuseum.org/join.

Kids Camp Spring Break Registration

Spring break will be here in no time, and you can get the kiddos signed up for an exciting week of wonder at Kids Camp Spring Break, March 22-26, 2021! Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade will explore art, cultures and science. Click here to learn about the week’s themes and more.

Hope in Working Together

You bring the pub and we’ll bring the natural history on Monday, December 7. Join us for Virtual Natural History Pub: Climate Change Adaptation!

How can we work to preserve the ecological integrity of the land and adapt to a rapidly changing environment? We’ll be joined by Ron Reed, a traditional Karuk dipnet fisherman, spiritual leader and former cultural biologist for the Karuk Tribe, and Dr. Kari Marie Norgaard, professor of sociology and environmental studies at the University of Oregon. They’ll discuss their collaborative work to develop a climate change adaptation plan



VIRTUAL NATURAL HISTORY PUB: CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION

Monday, December 7

6-7pm

FREE but registration required

Register here: highdesertmuseum.org/events/natural-history-pub-dec

Prepare to Say Goodbye to 2020

Each year as Burning Man comes to a close, Burners gather to watch the Temple burn. It is a time of catharsis, contemplation and new beginnings.



Join us on Thursday, December 10 at 7pm for Up in Flames. We’ll prepare to say goodbye to Infinite Moment: Burning Man on the Horizon, which closes on January 3. Let’s celebrate together and let go of this unbelievable year



VIRTUAL BURNING MAN: UP IN FLAMES

Thursday, December 10

7pm

FREE but registration is required

Register Here: highdesertmuseum.org/events/up-in-flames

If you have yet to experience the joy and awe of the Museum’s original exhibit, Infinite Moment, don’t miss your last chance when we reopen our doors. Experience a piece of Burning Man before it leaves no trace!

INFINITE MOMENT: BURNING MAN ON THE HORIZON

Closes Sunday, January 3, 2021

FREE with Museum admission

Learn more here: highdesertmuseum.org/infinite-moment

