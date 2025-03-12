Go Wild Sisters on March 28

(Painted Hills, Fine Art Photography by James Parsons)

Makin’ it Local celebrates its second annual “Go Wild Sisters,” a celebration of everything Wildflowers. Again this year, Makin’ it Local will hand out packets of an Oregon Wildflower seed mix to guests attending the March Fourth Friday Art Walk. Wildflowers aren’t just pretty things to look at; they are the backbone of ecosystems for pollinators. Why not turn a drab lawn or weed patch into a vibrant wildflowers garden? Fourth Friday Art Walk starts with Oregon Sparkling Wine from Sokol Blosser, light hors d’oeuvre, Deschutes Brewery IPA, Makin’ it Local’s “famous” gingersnaps cookies, and a group showcase featuring Central Oregon honey from The Royal Bee and pollinator-related artwork by Kathy Deggendorfer, Lindsay Gilmore, Rachel Dantona, James Parsons, Green Bird Press, Cheryl Chapman, Charlotte Wallace, and Sheila Dunn.

Artist Showcase: Go Wild Sisters!

Dates: March 28-April 22

Location: Makin’ it Local: 281 W Cascade Avenue, Sisters, Oregon 97759

Spring Hours: Friday and Saturday, 10am to 6pm. Sunday through Thursday, 10am to 4pm

Makin' It Local is at 281 W Cascade Avenue in downtown Sisters.

makinitlocal.com • @makinitlocal • 541-904-4722