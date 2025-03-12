Updates from BEAT Children’s Theatre

(Photo by Leaetta Mitchell)

Spring Break Camps 2025

Monday-Thursday | March 24-27

Alice In Wonderland – Puppetry & Video Projections Camp

Design and create projections of scenes and images for Beat Children’s Theatre’s production of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Learn about storytelling through puppetry and the technical fun of video projection. Students will learn to brainstorm around the creative process involved with building puppets, creating, filming, and scoring the puppet scenes which will be shown at the May main stage performances. No experience needed.

Time: 9am-12pm

Ages: 10-17

Tuition: $145 per student

Instructors: Heidi Spiker & Ann Boyd

Location: BEAT Studio | 1080 SE Ninth Avenue, Suite 120

Alice In Wonderland – Costume Camp – Let’s Build Some Critters!

Do you love to make fantasy costumes? We do too! Come help us design and build some exciting costume pieces for our upcoming production of Alice In Wonderland. Work with our Executive Director, Bree Beal, to bring some of the fantastical animal creatures from this classic story to life through costumes. No experience needed.

Time: 1-4pm

Ages: 10-17

Tuition: $145 per student

Instructor: Bree Beal

Location: BEAT Studio | 1080 SE Ninth Avenue, Suite 120

BEAT Children’s Theatre is Looking for Talented People!

Do you love working with young people? Do you have a head and a heart for education?

BEAT Children’s Theatre will be hosting a job fair where we will present a number of ways you can bring your skills and passion for education to our organization.

Are you interested in teaching summer camps? Or perhaps choreographing a musical? Directing or Musical Directing? We want to expand our team at BEAT to meet the growing demand, so come on down, bring a resume, meet our BEAT team and visit with us about all the possibilities!

On Thursday, March 20 from 5-7pm at the BEAT Children’s Theatre studio, 1080 SE Ninth Avenue, Bend, Oregon 97702

