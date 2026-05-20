Governor Reappoints Roberta Lavadour, Names Elizabeth Quinn to Oregon Arts Commission

((Left) Roberta Lavadour has been reappointed to the Oregon Arts Commission, (Right) Elizabeth Quinn has been appointed to the Oregon Arts Commission | Photos courtesy of Oregon Arts Commission)

The Oregon Arts Commission announced that Governor Tina Kotek has reappointed Roberta Lavadour of Pendleton to the Commission and has newly appointed Elizabeth Quinn of Mosier, both of whom are distinguished artists and administrators.

Oregon Arts Commissioners play an important role in the state’s cultural vitality. These volunteer leaders oversee a state agency that provides dynamic arts programs, critical financial and technical support for cultural organizations and artists, and meaningful leadership around arts and culture needs. They work to ensure that the arts remain a vibrant part of Oregon’s economy, education system and community identity.

Roberta Lavadour (Pendleton)

Roberta Lavadour, an artist and arts administrator based in Pendleton, returns to the Commission for a new term. Lavadour has served as the executive director of the Pendleton Center for the Arts for 20 years and is also a member of the City of Pendleton’s Art Commission. As an active studio artist, her artist’s books and design bindings are exhibited nationally and globally and are held in prestigious national and international collections.

“Oregon’s culture is defined by both the making of art and vigorously supporting that work,” Lavadour said. “Fostering a culture of creative expression unlocks problem-solving skills that energize our public spaces, our economy and our families.”

Lavadour’s deep connection to the Oregon arts community is evidenced by her previous recognition as an Oregon Arts Commission Individual Fellow (2002). A graduate of Oregon State University with a focus on communications and community development, she brings a unique perspective that blends professional artistry with a commitment to local growth.

Elizabeth Quinn (Mosier)

Elizabeth Quinn joins the Commission with 25 years of leadership in the arts nonprofit sector. Currently a fiber artist, Quinn began her career as the executive director of The Dalles Art Center before founding the High Desert Journal. Her extensive resume includes roles as program director at Caldera and interim executive director of PLAYA in Summer Lake. Through her work with Fieldworks Consulting, she has helped guide prominent institutions such as the Portland Art Museum and the Pine Meadow Ranch in Sisters.

Quinn is driven by the belief that “when we engage through the arts, meaningful, exceptional and innovative connections and opportunities arise.” She noted that “supporting and tending to these connections, especially among our most under-resourced communities in Oregon,” is her primary motivation for serving.

In 2016, Quinn was selected for the National Guild for Community Arts Education’s Leadership Institute, further solidifying her reputation as a leader dedicated to the intersection of art, education and community advocacy.

The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, arts programs and funding for nonprofits and artists through its grants, special initiatives and services. Commissioners appointed by the Governor establish policies and provide advisory support for public investment in the arts. The Arts Commission is part of Business Oregon in recognition of the vital role the arts play in supporting the economies, educational opportunities and vibrancy of communities throughout the state.

The Arts Commission is supported with funds appropriated by the Oregon Legislature, as well as the National Endowment for the Arts and the Oregon Cultural Trust.

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