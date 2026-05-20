Last Chance Silent Auction Flower Sale & Flower Pick Ups

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

Thank you so much for supporting our Secret Garden silent auction!

We still have a handful of beautiful donated flowers that did not receive bids, and we’d love to help them find homes.

Beginning Wednesday, May 20 at 8am, all remaining flowers will be available in a special 48-hour last-chance auction with no minimum bid. The last-chance auction will close on Friday, May 22 at 8am. This is a great opportunity to take home one of these handcrafted creations while continuing to support BEAT Children’s Theatre and our young performers.

All silent auction flowers — including these remaining pieces — will be available for payment and pickup at the following times:

Friday, May 22 | 8:30-10:30am

Wednesday, May 27 | 4-6pm

Saturday, May 30 | 3-5pm

We hope you’ll take one more look and help us give these flowers a happy home.

Thank you again for your continued support!

beatchildrenstheatre.org