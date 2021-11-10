Grammy-Winning Blind Boys of Alabama to Perform in Bend December 19

(Blind Boys of Alabama | Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Five-time Grammy award-winning Blind Boys of Alabama will be in town on Sunday, December 19 to perform at theTower Theatre. The Blind Boys recently released a new single, I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free featuring Bela Fleck (the classic song made famous by Nina Simone).

WHO: The Blind Boys of Alabama

WHAT: Live in concert

WHERE: Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend

WHEN: Thurs., November 30, 7pm

TICKETS: $50

About the Blind Boys of Alabama

The Blind Boys of Alabama are recognized worldwide as living legends of gospel music. Celebrated by The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS) with Lifetime Achievement Awards, inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and winners of five Grammy awards, they have attained the highest levels of achievement in a career that spans over 70 years. The Blind Boys are known for crossing multiple musical boundaries with their remarkable interpretations of everything from traditional gospel favorites to contemporary spiritual material by songwriters such as Eric Clapton, Prince and Tom Waits. They have appeared on recordings with many artists, including Lou Reed, Peter Gabriel, Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, Aaron Neville, Susan Tedeschi, Ben Harper, Patty Griffin and Taj Mahal. The Blind Boys of Alabama have appeared on The Grammy Awards, 60 Minutes, The Colbert Report and many other television shows.