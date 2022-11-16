Public Art Call to Artists for Colorado Avenue & Columbia Street Roundabout

Art in Public Places seeks to commission a permanent large-scale work of art for the Colorado Avenue & Columbia Street Roundabout in Bend.

The Colorado Avenue & Columbia Street Roundabout connects drivers coming from downtown Bend to the westside of town over the Colorado Bridge where the Bend Whitewater Park is located on the Deschutes River. Along Colorado Avenue is The Pavilion (Bend Park & Recreation District ice skating rink for the community) and Deschutes Brewery Warehouse & Tasting Room.

This roundabout also provides direct access to the Old Mill District, Riverbend Park and Hayden Homes Amphitheater one mile away. The roundabout is near numerous office buildings and a half mile from Century Drive which is a main thoroughfare for the westside of Bend filled with restaurants and shops. The volume of cars on 14th Street/Century Drive is estimated at over 15K car per day and approximately 20K cars cross the Colorado Bridge daily.

Art in Public Places will announce the finalists and the community will have the opportunity to view digital renderings and submit their input online or in person in the spring 2023. Fabrication and installation of the sculpture will take place over 2023-2024. The cost of the sculpture is being covered by the Bend Foundation with administrative work being managed by Art in Public Places. The work of art will be owned and maintained by the City of Bend as part of its public art collection.

This is an open competition for Artists or Artist Teams residing in in the Northwest and Southwest United States, specifically Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Colorado and Utah. Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), Women and LGBTQAI+ community members are highly encouraged to apply. Artists living in Oregon are highly encouraged to apply. The project timeline is 2023-2024 and the total project budget for the roundabout is $130,000.

A full listing of the Call to Artists site context and submission requirements can be found on CAFÉ.

Colorado & Columbia Roundabout: artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10887.