Great Harvest Bakery & Café Makes Holidays Fun

(Witch Fingers, sold by the finger or by the hand | Photo courtesy of Great Harvest Bakery & Café)

Holidays and food just go together. Great Harvest at 835 NW Bond Street in downtown Bend loves to celebrate! This year for Halloween, they have a coloring contest for all ages (and are judging for creativity). To enter, grab a picture in the bakery or download it off their social media page (bring it in by October 30 to be eligible). The winners get a free loaf of bread and two goodies of their choice. The coloring contest has been a tradition that kids and adults all love.

If you really want to make Halloween special, stop in and grab some Spooktacular Farmhouse White bread, made Tuesdays in October. This orange and black swirled bread will really get kids excited! They also have a Caramel Apple Bread, Witch Fingers (sold by the finger or by the hand) and Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Batter Bread.

Thanksgiving is just as fun with a handmade Honey Whole Wheat Bread Turkey. You’ll also want to try their Pumpkin Oh’s: soft pumpkin cake rolled up with cream cheese frosting. Rolls are a must, and their Stuffing Bread tastes just like the real thing.

“We’re all deserving of some fun during the holidays this year. With life being more crazy than before, it’s important to us that we can make people smile. We all need a break from the stress that life can bring, and our small team puts their heart and soul into everything we do,” says Kristi Testerman,owner of Great Harvest, who, like other local business owners, has been through many challenges over the past year. They have six dedicated team members who work hard to make quality products and care for others: their donations have extended to local schools, retirement communities, the Humane Society of Central Oregon, St. Vincent De Paul’s, Shepherd’s House Ministries and other local businesses.

Bend Great Harvest is located at 835 NW Bond St. and is open between 7am-5pm Monday through Friday, and between 9am-3pm on Saturday. For more information, visit our website at greatharvestbend.com or find us on facebook @GreatHarvestBend.