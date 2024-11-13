(Photo by Todd Cary)

Happening Soon!

Senior Day is November 20

It’s almost time for Senior Day!

On Senior Day, visitors 65 and older are invited to visit the Museum for FREE. Come experience the fun-filled Fall Daily Schedule, our new Blood, Sweat, & Flannel exhibition, Sensing Sasquatch and more. The Museum will also be open to the general public.

Senior Day

Wednesday, November 20

10am-4pm

Museum admission FREE for visitors ages 65 and older

Museum is also open to the general public

Plan Your Visit

Mark Your Calendars!

Mental and Behavioral Health Challenges in Indigenous Communities

Join us for a discussion with Del Laverdure, an enrolled citizen of the Crow Nation and a member of the Ties the Bundle Clan. We will explore the mental and behavioral health challenges facing Indigenous communities today, as well as the unique opportunities for healing and support within these communities.

Del will share insights on the resources available to Indigenous peoples, including traditional and cultural knowledge, healing practices, and complementary Western healing modalities. This conversation aims to highlight the importance of integrating diverse approaches to promote mental well-being in Indigenous populations.

Ancestral Legacy and Burdens with Donald “Del” Laverdure

Indigenous Speakers Series

Wednesday, December 4

$5, Museum members receive 20% discount

FREE for Tribal Members

RSVP Today

Year-end Shopping Awaits!

Silver Sage Trading Winter Sale Kicks Off November 29

Attention shoppers! The Silver Sage Winter Sale will be on, with sales for all and 20 percent off most merchandise for members. The sale includes 25 percent off Pendleton items, seasonal cards, calendars, puzzles and board games.

Those coming exclusively to shop at Silver Sage Trading may also enter the Museum for free! Check in at admissions.

Silver Sage Trading Winter Sale

November 29–December 6

11am–4pm

Plan Your Visit

highdesertmuseum.org