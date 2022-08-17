Happenings at Scalehouse

(Photos | Courtesy of Scalehouse)

An Evening of Song and Story with Matti Joy and Mackenzie Price of New Here

August 27, 2022

6-8pm

Scalehouse Gallery

$20 General Admission

$50 VIP Tickets (Includes: CD from both artists, Lyrics/Poetry Zine from both artists, stickers, front row seating)

Listen as they share an intimate and poignant history of their respective journeys: Matti Joy from a little Southern Baptist “boy” in Branson, MO all the way to finding herself as a trans woman, activist, artist, teacher and more here in Bend. Mackenzie Price’s journey of coming out as queer, the white-nationalist evangelical church from which she escaped, and the people there she left behind for Portland, Oregon.

Order Tickets

Bend Design Week 2022 — October 10-14

Early bird tickets are 15 percent off through September 1! Use coupon code: BD2022earlybird at checkout. Discount applies to Morning Keynote Speakers only.

Collaboration, relentless curiosity and a daring expression of design can change everything. This year’s Bend Design Week brings together the bold minds, thinkers and doers in architecture, type design, technology, and branding to explore new ideas, connect with design thinkers and leaders, and make ideas happen.

Join us for a week of events including art exhibitions, artist talks, films, and workshops where presenters, attendees and community partners convene for expansive thinking and deep discussions designed to stretch our creativity, shift perceptions and solve problems.

View the schedule and learn more today!

Order Tickets

Open Studio Featuring June Park and Jake Kenobi

Open Studio

Saturday, August 27

10am-12pm

Patricia Clark Studio

Join us for an OPEN STUDIO featuring Patricia Clark Artist in Residence June Park and Jake Kenobi. Tour the studio and get an update from Park and Kenobi while enjoying coffee and pastries. No tickets or RSVP required.

The Patricia Clark Studio Library

NEW: Patricia Clark Journals and Books Available for Rent

Patricia Clark, Founding Board Member and driving force behind Scalehouse, gifted us her collection of books and sketchbooks, which are housed at the Studio. We invite all to come in and check-out a book or view the collection of journals.

Learn More

FIGURE IN, An Exhibition in Collaboration with Russo Lee Gallery

Featuring Samantha Wall, Dan Gluibizzi, Gregory Grenon, and Anne Siems

On Exhibit July 1- August 27, 2022

Beginning in prehistoric times and continuing throughout history, artists have had an enduring fascination with representing the human form. This exhibition features four artists from the Pacific Northwest who all use the human figure as the focus of their artistic expression and who, together, present a very eclectic approach to the figure in art.

For some, the figure presents an opportunity to look inward, as with Samantha Wall’s drawings that explore her own multi-racial identity and that of others. Wall’s portraits are less about capturing a physical likeness than conveying a shifting inner psychology or emotional state. Similarly, Anne Siems’ and Gregory Grenon’s paintings reflect on the inner lives of strong women. Often gazing directly at the viewer, these individuals convey strength, determination and courage—prompting our respect and admiration. Dan Gluibizzi’s works look outward, presenting us with a fresh view of our image-saturated digital world. Culled from a wide range of social media sites and selfies, Gluibizzi’s figures seem at once anonymous and still specific. While the work emerges from our obsession with the solitary act of screen swiping, it imparts a sense of human connection, inclusivity and optimism.

The human figure in art remains as varied as the artists who create the work. Through the expression of their creative vision, artists and their work have the power to inform and enhance the way we see ourselves as individuals as well as how we see our place in this world and our collective humanity.

The Scalehouse Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 1-6pm.

Learn More

