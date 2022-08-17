Find Your Inner Hero

(Photo | Courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

Do You Have What it Takes to Be A Hero?

Imagine you are a princess. Your father has left the kingdom to go off and be a hero. Your mother is more concerned with getting her nails done than running the kingdom, or the family. You have THREE annoying younger siblings who are always causing trouble… and YOU find yourself in charge of everything.

This is the plight of Stefanie. On top of it all, she is being pursued by the most obnoxious evil sorcerer who has put spells on all the remaining members of the family, and now she must go face a giant dragon in order to set things right. A story that bring the adventure of The Princess Bride together with goofy characters reminiscent of Shrek and the saucy humor of Monty Python… this laugh-out-loud play reminds us that even in the craziest world we can still be our own hero.

BEAT Children’s Theatre is excited to bring the play Stefanie Hero to life on stage. Written by Mark Medoff, this adventurous, heroic and inspiring tale is sure to be magical for all ages. Stefanie Hero at BEAT is directed by Bree Beal and assistant directed by Eve Gjata. Together, they help the talented group of actors create memorable characters and bring the story to life.

Stefanie Hero is sure to be a grand adventure for all. We all face difficult situations and must find our inner hero. Don’t miss this epic adventure on stage with BEAT Children’s Theatre.

For information about show times and tickets, visit beatchildrenstheatre.org.

beatchildrenstheatre.org