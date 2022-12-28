Last Week to View Walking Through the Desert with My Eyes Closed Featuring Nancy Floyd

(Art courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)

On View Through December 31, 2022

I initially traveled to Death Valley National Park in California each year as a way to explore a beautiful, often inhospitable landscape. However, after a few years of annual sojourns to the desert, it became clear that I was drawn to barren landscapes. They were exquisitely designed environments where I could be utterly alone, with no human sounds to distract me. I had lost both my parents, and the land became a metaphor for my loss.

Today, the desert is my second home. While hiking, I ponder the marks humans make — those that are temporary (footsteps in the sand), those that are designed to be useful (trailhead signs) and those that destroy (graffiti on petroglyphs, vandalism). I feel vulnerable and insignificant with my backpack and water, yet cognizant that I can do much harm if I choose.

The desert is a place where loss is evident even while life continues to adapt and survive. Walking explores the fragility of life as I see it while making my way through barren landscapes. I’m thinking about the literal and metaphorical evidence that we leave behind.

The Scalehouse Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 1-6pm. Please note: We will be open 1-4pm on Saturday, December 31 (New Year's Eve). We are located in the Tin Pan Alley of the Franklin Crossing building, 550 NW Franklin, Suite 138.

The Annex: COalesce On View Now

THE ANNEX: A Scalehouse Project located in the atrium of Franklin Crossing is the latest program from Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts. The ANNEX is a space dedicated to showing emerging local artists. Through an open online application, artists will submit work and proposals. We’re delighted to support local artists with a space to show new works, gain experience and exposure in the field and add to Scaleouse’s mission of building community around arts and culture events.

Current Exhibit: COalesce

On View November 4 – January 14, 2023

A showcase of four distinctly unique contemporary artists coming together in our community, featuring June Park, Melinda Martinez-Allen, Christi Zorrilla Soto and Bethany Garland-Wood

