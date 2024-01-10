Happy New Year 2024!

((Left) Photography by Carolyn Waissman. (Right) Artwork by Bonnie Junell)

At the Artists’ Gallery in the Village at Sunriver, artists are taking some time to celebrate the joy of snow! What better idea than to stop in at the Gallery for the Second Saturday Celebration on Saturday, January 13 4-6pm. It’s a ‘Happy New Year’ party! After a day of skiing, snowshoeing, and other merriment in the snow, we will be presenting a Hot Chocolate Bar with all the trimmings! Ski and snow clothes are more than appropriate!

A celebration of snow and all the related pleasures is depicted in a collection of art made by multiple artists. Painter Bill Hamilton presents a breathtaking view of Mount Bachelor at Tumalo Creek. Viewers can feel the chill in the air in the crystal blues and greens of the painting.

Bonnie Junell has captured the thrill of “getting air” while skiing. The happiness of this snow sport is obvious as the snow blows from a skier’s equipment into the clear blue sky.

Photographer Carolyn Waissman displays a beautiful view of Cardinal Bridge in Sunriver. Watercolor painter Marjorie Cosairt painted a serene moment in the quiet snowy forest. Painter Deni Porter captured the essence of sunlight on the snowy Cardinal Bridge just as the sun ends the day.

The Gallery is open every day of the week, and is a fun and welcoming place to spend some time viewing art. Gallery hours are 10am to 5pm. It is also a great place to bring visitors to Sunriver.

The Artists’ Gallery is in Building 19 in the Sunriver Village next door to the Mexican restaurant.

ArtistsGallerySunriver.com • 541-593-4382