Happy Thanksgiving from Cascade Publications!

Cheers to you and yours, whether they are with you in person or in your heart!

Remember, even in these tough times there is plenty to be thankful for.

Please consider supporting our local businesses as much as possible as you start or continue your holiday shopping! When you’re tired of left overs, order pick-up at your favorite restaurant, or try something new!

Go Steelers!

(The bolded statement above was prepared by the author in his own personal capacity. The opinions expressed in the bolded statement are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cascade Business News’ or of Cascade Publications Inc.’s production staff.)

cascadebusnews.com • cascadeae.com • Made in Central Oregon