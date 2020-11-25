Share a Taste of Central Oregon This Holiday Season with HDFFA’s Local Food Gift Boxes

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Food & Farm Alliance)

Looking for a great way to share a taste of home this holiday season with loved ones while supporting local food businesses and benefiting programs that improve food access for all? Have we got the gift for you! The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) is offering Local Food Gift Boxes as a way to support their food business partners crafting local goods. These gift boxes are a perfect option to Give Local and share Central Oregon with your friends and family near and far until we can gather together again. Every purchase benefits the local food economy and assists HDFFA in continuing their programs of improving food access for all and supporting the farmers and food businesses that offer local food products.

These Local Food Gift Boxes are available through their online store, which can be found at hdffa.org/store. These boxes come in two sizes: Classic ($50) and Deluxe ($85). You can easily ship these directly through their website as a way to share a taste of Central Oregon with loved ones this holiday season.

This thoughtfully assembled box features non-perishable products from local food artisans that partner with HDFFA. Box contents may vary but could include: tea, coffee, chocolate toffee, marinade, salsa, pepperoni sticks, pancake mix (gluten free), granola (paleo/vegan), nuts, spices, gift certificate for a local brewery or ice cream shop and tea towel.

All proceeds from these purchases benefit their programs: improving access to fresh healthy food and supporting agricultural producers. HDFFA believes that local food should be accessible to everyone, and that our food connects us to each other. They support entrepreneurs whose craft is to grow and make products that reflect their values and contribute to our High Desert Economy, and offer agricultural resources and support that benefit small to mid-sized family farmers and ranchers. This project is an extension of that work and celebrates all that our local food system has to offer.

hdffa.org