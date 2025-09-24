Harvest Has Begun

(Photo courtesy of Maragas Winery)

Doug Maragas, founder of Maragas Winery, has announced that harvest began September 22 with the harvesting of Chardonnay at its vineyard adjacent to their winery just 15 minutes north of Redmond, Oregon.

Doug was elated with this year’s crop explaining he’s “witnessed the vineyard’s growing season continually increase over the past 19 years at Maragas Vineyards.” Doug planted his first vines here in Central Oregon nearly two decades ago, and spent years studying and adapting his methods. Apparently, his patience has paid off. “This year is a bumper season. The steady, consistent daytime heat and cool nights is by far the best we’ve ever experienced. I don’t think you could get it any better, no matter your vineyard location. It’s an obvious jump forward. The Chardonnay flavor and numbers are ideal, Central Oregon has become a fantastic place for the best of traditional European wine grapes.”

The harvest at Maragas Winery will continue through October and will be celebrated with a Wine Club Grape Stomp (literally, “old school” stomping of the grapes with your bare feet) for their dessert wine called “Tootsie” on October 4.

Maragas Estate Wines have “consistently medalled, without exception, in the prestigious San Francisco Chronicle, since 2009.” You can taste the fruits of their labor at their Winery Wednesday through Sunday 11:30am to 5pm.

Maragas Winery, Central Oregon’s oldest winery, was founded in 1999, and is located ten minutes north of Redmond on Highway 97 at 15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR 97734.

maragaswinery.com