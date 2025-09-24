(Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Experience High Desert Literature

See acclaimed authors at Waterston Prize evening on September 25

Join us for a night of High Desert literature on Thursday, September 25! The Waterston Desert Writing Prize Ceremony will celebrate winner Heather Quinn and include inspiring presentations from guest authors.

Keynote speaker Dan Flores, Ph.D., has spent his career exploring the connections between people and the natural world. In Coyote America: A Natural and Supernatural History, Flores shares a biography of the “prairie wolf,” aka the coyote. Coyotes, Flores writes, are distinctive individuals and the ultimate American survivors.

Hear from award-winning author Flores, as well as Guest Judge Beth Piatote, Ph.D., and Quinn. Enjoy refreshments and stay for a book signing.

Waterston Desert Writing Prize Ceremony

Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 6-8:30pm

$10, 20% discount for members

Program followed by book signing. Light appetizers included.

