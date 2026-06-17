Hawaii’s Thunderstorm Artis Headlines Bend Blues Fest in Exclusive Livestream Event

Hawaii-born singer-songwriter Thunderstorm Artis will headline the 2026 Bend Blues Fest, with fans across Hawaii and around the world able to watch his performance through a special pay-per-view livestream.

Held at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend, Bend Blues Fest showcases nationally recognized artists in an intimate festival setting. This year, organizers are making Thunderstorm Artis’ headline performance available online, giving fans who cannot attend in person an opportunity to experience the show live.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Thunderstorm Artis to Bend Blues Fest,” said festival founder Bob Heffernan. “His connection with audiences is remarkable, and we’re excited that fans in Hawaii and beyond will be able to experience his performance through our livestream.”

Originally from Oahu, Artis has earned national recognition through his television appearances, powerful songwriting, soulful vocals, and captivating live performances. His music blends folk, soul, rock, and island influences into a sound that resonates with audiences around the world.

The livestream offers Hawaii fans a chance to support one of their own while enjoying a special performance from one of today’s most compelling singer-songwriters.

Event Details

Thunderstorm Artis Live at Bend Blues Fest

Date: June 27

Time: 8:40pm PST (5:40pm Hawaii)

Location: Silver Moon Brewing, Bend

Pay-Per-View Livestream Tickets: bendticket.com/events/thunderstorm-artis-bend-blues-fest-headlining-set-6-27-2026

BendBluesFest.com