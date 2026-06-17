Father’s Day at Maragas Winery

This Sunday, June 21
Father’s Day Grill & while listening to guitar master “Lino”!
Special of the day – Brisket Basket created by the return of guest Top Chef Alex Martin and Sous Chef Alejandra.
And a sneak peak at our wine release of “Fresh Red.”
Live entertainment by esteemed guitarist “Lino”
Click here to sample what awaits your ears on Sunday
Music is complimentary to all our guests.
Bring Dad for a great afternoon at Maragas Winery!
Winery open for tasting, drinks, Special Plate ,and apps beginning at 11:30am. Please no pets and no outside food or beverages. We’re excited to welcome you to the winery for an afternoon of live music, award winning wine, local brew, and delicious food.
Another Upcoming event
East Side Rockers
Live Nostalgic Rock
July 18
Doors Open at 5:30pm, show at 6:30pm
The Eastside Rockers are a rockin’ six-piece band hailing from the eastside of beautiful Redmond. They play nostalgic rock from the likes of The Allman Brothers, and Neil Young, while throwing in a couple of originals. A show from The Eastside Rockers makes the audience want to dance, and groove!
Click here for info & TICKETS
$15 (Wine Club, special discounted price $12)
More Summer Events:
- July 12 – Sunday Supper
- July 25 – Live – Leo Moon – Original Live Music – 1pm
- July 31 – Live – Shakespeare among the vines – 7pm
- August 15 – Live – Lisa Dae Quartet Concert – Jazz 7pm
- August 23 – Afternoon Jazz – Todd Zimberg – 1pm