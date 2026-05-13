HDCM Celebrity Recitals & Master Class Feature Peter Wiley

(Peter Wiley and Anna Polonsky. Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music’s (HDCM) 18th season continues with HDCM Celebrity Recitals featuring acclaimed cellist Peter Wiley and pianist Anna Polonsky, presented by Pahlisch Homes. This highly anticipated concert takes place on Friday, May 15 at 7:30pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

The program includes Beethoven’s Variations on The Magic Flute, Schubert’s Arpeggione Sonata, and Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor, Op. 19.

Peter Wiley, an Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient and two-time Grammy Award nominee, performed for 12 years with the renowned Beaux Arts Trio and later with the Guarneri String Quartet until its disbandment.

While in Bend, Wiley will also lead a Cello Master Class on Saturday, May 16 from 9:30-11:30am at First Presbyterian Church (Heritage Hall). This event is free and open to the public, offering a unique opportunity to experience his artistry in an educational setting.

He will also be featured at HDCM’s “Music & Friends” fundraiser, performing with Executive Director Isabelle Senger in an intimate setting that reflects the origins of chamber music. This special event will be held at a private residence in Broken Top; please contact High Desert Chamber Music directly for attendance information.

Tickets are available through HDCM online, by phone or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. Title sponsorship provided by Pahlisch Homes, Newberry Hotel, Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Combined Communications.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our eighteenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community!

General Admission: $65, Child/Student Tickets $15

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon: 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend

First Presbyterian Church (Heritage Hall): 230 NE Ninth St., Bend

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)

Come Hear the Music!